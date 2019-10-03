DAELYN MILLER
GRETNA, FOOTBALL, RB, SR.
Miller was so on fire last week that at one point, when William Campbell defenders crashed in to stop the run, he simply leaped over them and went on to score. He racked up 209 rushing yards and had two touchdowns as the Hawks took down their chief rival.
KEENAN CUPIT
JEFF. FOREST, FOOTBALL, RB, SR.
The University of Central Florida commit dazzled last week, putting together his most complete performance of the 2019 season. Cupit, who entered with just 288 rushing yards on the season, busted loose for 212 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries as Forest flew past Halifax.
ANNA MADDOX
RUSTBURG, VOLLEYBALL, OH, JR.
The Red Devils shocked Jefferson Forest on Tuesday, and Maddox played a major role in the victory. She finished with a double-double, crushing 15 kills and unloading 12 digs to go along with four aces. RHS improved to 13-3 overall and 6-1 in the Seminole.
CASEY ALLEN
ALTAVISTA, CROSS COUNTRY, JR.
The Colonels standout took the top prize against runners from Rustburg and Liberty Christian last week, when she clocked a 21:13.95 at the Watson Farm course. The junior is out to improve on her fourth-place showing at the Class 1 state meet one year ago.
PENN WILLMAN
E.C. GLASS, GOLF, FR.
After finishing fifth at last week's Seminole District Championship, Willman entered postseason play with a bang Wednesday, qualifying for the Class 4 state tournament as an individual by shooting a 3-over-par 74 and finishing in a tie for second place in the Region 4D Championship at Ivy Hill.
FOOTBALL TOP 5
E.C. GLASS (4-0)
The Hilltoppers look strong in every category ahead of tonight's showdown at GW-Danville.
HERITAGE (4-1)
The Pioneers take their bye after reeling off four straight victories.
GRETNA (4-1)
The Hawks recovered well from the narrow loss at Radford by streaking past William Campbell.
LCA (3-1)
The Bulldogs should be fresh for tonight's showdown with JF after taking their bye.
JEFF. FOREST (2-2)
The Cavs make their first Top 5 appearance after easily handling Halifax in Week 5.
