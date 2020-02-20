ISAIAH GRIFFIN
GRETNA, BASKETBALL, G, SOPH.
The area’s leading scorer has two 30-point performances this month. He most recently put on a show against Appomattox on Tuesday, scoring 30 and adding nine rebounds, five assists and five steals in the win. Against Altavista on Feb. 4, Griffin also put up 30, with five 3s. One night later against William Campbell, he finished with 24 points.
CHARLOTTE MABRY
ALTAVISTA, BASKETBALL, G, SR.
On the heels of a 19-point output, Mabry unloaded 32 points in a victory over JF, a performance complete with six 3s. She also turned in a double-double as the Colonels upset Chatham on Feb. 11, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mabry added 14 points against William Campbell last Friday. She's hit 22 3s in her last six games.
PARKER GOLDSTEIN
RUSTBURG, TRACK & FIELD, JR.
Goldstein broke the Rustburg school record in the 55 hurdles at the Region 3C championships this week with a 9.35. She finished third. The junior also led RHS to a fourth place finish as a team with other strong finishes. She placed fourth in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump and helped her 4x200 team cruise to second place. Goldstein was one of three girls to tie the region record in the high jump (5-02).
COLBY CHILDRESS
BROOKVILLE, SWIMMING, SR.
The Seminole District swimmer of the year, who helped BHS win its first region title in seven years last week, will help lead the Bees into the Class 3 state championships. He’s coming off region victories in both the 200 IM and the 100 fly.
SPOTLIGHT ON
State wrestling
Forty-nine area wrestlers have qualified for state wrestling championships, which begin today and conclude Saturday evening. JF leads the way with 12 qualifiers at the Class 4 meet in Leesburg. Wrestlers from seven area teams clash at the combined Class 1, 2 and 3 meet at the Salem Civic Center. Brookville leads the pack with six qualifiers.
BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 5
E.C. GLASS (17-7)
The ‘Toppers take the area’s top spot after defeating LCA for the second time this season and capturing the Seminole tourney title.
LCA (18-6)
The Bulldogs look to fight back when they host Broadway in the Region 3C quarters tonight.
JEFF. FOREST (17-6)
The Cavaliers clash with visiting Amherst in a playoff game tonight, trying to defeat ACHS for the third time this season.
GRETNA (14-6)
The Hawks look to end the regular season on a high note tonight after holding off Appomattox this week.
APPOMATTOX (12-8)
The Raiders have won nine of 11 for a late-season surge at the perfect time.
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOP 5
E.C. GLASS (19-3)
The loss in the Seminole finals isn’t enough to topple the Hilltoppers off their perch.
GRETNA (17-5)
The Hawks have won five straight heading into tonight’s regular-season finale, a showdown with Chatham.
AMHERST (15-7)
The Lancers climb one spot after winning the Seminole tourney in shocking fashion.
BROOKVILLE (17-6)
The Bees try to climb back in the win column at Fort Defiance, where they begin play in Region 3C tonight.
ST. RIVER (16-8)
The Golden Eagles have lost two straight heading into play in Region 3D next week.
