Lynchburg City Schools is asking for community input as it works to finalize plans to reopen schools in the fall.
LCS administrators shared with the Lynchburg City School Board at its Tuesday work session that they are working to develop a fall reopening plan, called the Return to Learn Plan, that addresses the health and safety of students and staff.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division is working to answer the many questions it has regarding the state's guidance for reopening schools — including mask requirements, transportation, schedules, classroom capacities and sanitizing practices.
"I will not bring kids back if I can't keep people safe," Edwards said.
The division has posted an open-ended survey on its website where students, staff, parents and community members are welcomed to share their thoughts, suggestions and concerns they may have regarding how school may look in the fall. The survey can be completed at lcsedu.net.
