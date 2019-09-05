Academy Center of the Arts

600 Main St.

The Academy’s Annual National Juried Photography Exhibition, featuring the work of 29 artists from 11 states, will open in the Academy and Up Front galleries with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. The work will be judged by Michael Mergen, an assistant professor of photography at Longwood University. (434) 528-3256, www.academycenter.org.

Satellite galleries:

+ Magnolia Foods (2476 Rivermont Ave.) and Flint Property Group (2484 Rivermont Ave.): The mixed media paintings of Sarah Hendrickson through Sept. 28.

+ The Virginian Hotel (712 Church St.): The oils of Kelly Gravely Mattox through Nov. 15.

+ The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation (1100 Commerce St.): The oils of Gay Tucker through Oct. 18.

+ Westminster Canterbury (501 V.E.S. Road): The mixed media of Martha Rose through Oct. 11.

The Lynchburg Art Club

1011 Rivermont Ave.

“What is Real Ism : 3 Variations,” featuring works by Steve Glaze, Ron Sumner and Russ Voelker, will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

Glaze, who has displayed paintings, sculpture and pottery in exhibits across the south, counts Norman Rockwell as an influence in his work, which often focuses on family themes. In press materials, he called art a “means of communicating what is important to the human experience. It is my goal to use art to focus on positive and uplifting themes.”

Sumner, who considers color the most critical element in his paintings, “loves to play with the elements of realism in abstraction and abstraction in realism,” according to press materials. Most of his work is designed to be seen as realism from a distance and become more abstract the closer you get, “inviting the viewer to enjoy the color and brushwork.”

Voelker, who spent his career as an art director and marketing executive, prefers to work in oils for the “richness and textures they provide. … Whether it is the subject, the situation, the color, the texture or combinations of several of these elements that stir me, I consider it a success if the same emotions can surface for the viewer.” (434) 528-9434, www.lynchburgartclub.org.

Renaissance Theatre Company

1022 Commerce St.

Members of the 7 Hills Art Club will be showing their work at the theater this month, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. www.7hillsartclub.org.

Riverviews Artspace

901 Jefferson St.

The exhibit “Cold Fact,” featuring work by Angus Carter, will open in the Craddock-Terry Gallery with a reception and artist talk at 6:30 p.m. (see link below for more information about Carter and his work).

Elsewhere in the building, September’s emerging artist is Baylis Quimby, whose work is featured in the show “See-Through” in the Rosel H. Schewel Gallery and Theater, and artists from the Art on Main program, organized through the James River Council for the Arts and Humanities, will show their work in the first floor hallway. (434) 847-7277, www.riverviews.net.

Riverviews Co-op Gallery

901 Jefferson St.

Caroline Renard will be the featured artist in August, and the gallery will now only be open on First Fridays.