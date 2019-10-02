Academy Center of the Arts

600 Main St.

Amherst native Lavely Miller-Kershman is showing her large-scale paintings in the Academy Gallery exhibition “The New Work / 2019,” while M. Alexander Gray will exhibit his wood cuts and engravings in the Up Front Gallery.

The Warehouse Theatre’s Arts & Education Lobby will welcome a group show to benefit the Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg, which also is the subject of an Art Talks event set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

The First Friday reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features music by Daniel Kepel-Young. (434) 528-3256, www.academycenter.org.

Satellite galleries:

+ Magnolia Foods (2476 Rivermont Ave.) and Flint Property Group (2484 Rivermont Ave.): The oil paintings of Kate McClure through Oct. 26.

+ The Virginian Hotel (712 Church St.): The oils of Kelly Gravely Mattox through Nov. 15.

+ The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation (1100 Commerce St.): The oils of Gay Tucker through Oct. 18.

+ Westminster Canterbury (501 V.E.S. Road): The mixed media of Martha Rose through Oct. 11.

The Lynchburg Art Club

1011 Rivermont Ave.

“Differences,” featuring the work of Geral Butler, Caroline Renard and Rosalie Day White, will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. (434) 528-9434, www.lynchburgartclub.org.

The Lynchburg Museum

901 Court St.

The museum will display images and items — including uniforms, photographs, instructional booklets and more — related to local scout organizations from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and throughout the weekend. (434) 455-6226, www.lynchburgmuseum.org.

Riverviews Artspace

901 Jefferson St.

The exhibit “Cold Fact,” featuring work by Angus Carter, continues in the Craddock-Terry Gallery with a reception and a second artist’s talk at 6:30 p.m.

Other First Friday activities in the building include an opening for October’s emerging artist, Lori Stetson, whose work is featured in the show “Wire and Whimsy” in Studio 109; a pop-up exhibition of paintings by Amy Burcyzk in the first floor hallway; a tiny book making activity in Studio 108; a display of children’s toys and miniature furniture from the 19th century in Ferguson Fine Art and Antiques in Studio 107; and paintings and photography by Stephanie Keebler in Studio 213. (434) 847-7277, www.riverviews.net.

Riverviews Co-op Gallery

901 Jefferson St.

David Eakin will be the featured artist in October, and the gallery will now only be open on First Fridays.

Vector Space

402 5th St.

Vector Space will host Pumpkin Hacking — which provides participants with one pumpkin and a variety of tools and materials to create their own custom design — from 5 to 8 p.m. (434) 515-1584, https://vector-space.org.