Here's what's on tap for August's First Fridays:

Academy Center of the Arts

600 Main St.

The exhibit “16 Hands — 22 Years in the Making,” featuring the work of a group of makers based in Floyd, opens in the Academy Gallery during First Friday, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. The group, 16 Hands, is comprised of 10 potters and two woodworkers who have worked together for more than 20 years “to broaden and deepen the relationship among makers, collectors and the community with a biannual studio tour.” It also offers apprenticeship opportunities and in 2019 added six new members, four of whom worked as apprentices or studio assistants to founding members.

The Up Front Gallery will be showing the photography of Branden Wilson in “Shadow Boxing,” while the Warehouse Theatre’s Arts & Education Lobby will highlight the work of students of Arnulfo Jacinto. (434) 528-3256, www.academycenter.org.

Satellite galleries:

+ Magnolia Foods (2476 Rivermont Ave.) and Flint Property Group (2484 Rivermont Ave.): The acrylic paintings of Lindsay Kirkland through Aug. 31.

+ The Virginian Hotel (712 Church St.): The photography of Clyde Trent through Aug. 15, and the oils of Kelly Gravely Mattox from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15.

+ The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation (1100 Commerce St.): The acrylic paintings of Alice Glass through Aug. 16.

+ Westminster Canterbury (501 V.E.S. Road): The mixed media of Martha Rose from Aug. 22 to Oct. 11.

The Lynchburg Art Club

1011 Rivermont Ave.

“With and Without,” featuring the work of Katherine Hughes and Pamela Winegard, opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hughes will be showing collages and what she calls “recycled imagery,” according to a news release, “using, combining and changing existing images to create [her] own visual statement,” while Winegard, a mixed media artist and printmaker, uses her work to “conduct an ongoing investigation of the visual narratives created between a community and the places they inhabit. The subject matter is often drawn from the past, or from spaces lost — particularly referencing American architectural icons — but reframed in today’s vernacular.”

Both artists will discuss their work during the club’s August Pop-Up Gallery Event, set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. (434) 528-9434, www.lynchburgartclub.org.

The Lynchburg Museum

901 Court St.

The museum will be showing never-before-seen images of local African-Americans from the 19th and early 20th centuries during a First Friday reception that runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Staffers have assembled a special collection of original studio photographs, group images, charcoal portraits and newspaper engravings from the 1800s and early 1900s, portraying “all ages, professions and socioeconomic levels, including both enslaved and free people of color.”

People who have similar images are encouraged to bring them to the opening, as the museum is interested in adding more images of local African-Americans to its collection. Images can be brought to the museum at any time. The exhibition will remain up through Aug. 19. www.lynchburgmuseum.org.

Renaissance Theatre Company

1022 Commerce St.

Ruth Poindexter, Kelli Seagle and Pauline Goodman will continue showing their work, mostly acrylic, watercolor and oil, at the theater in August. www.7hillsartclub.org.

Riverviews Artspace

901 Jefferson St.

Riverviews Artspace’s 5th Biennial Community Art Show, featuring pieces by artists who live, work and serve Riverviews, will continue in the Craddock-Terry Gallery through Aug. 22. July’s emerging artist is Sunshine Barlowe Lewis, whose work is featured in the show “Transcendence” in the Rosel H. Schewel Gallery and Theater.

Elsewhere in the building, ”No Place Like Home” — a public art project marking the 25th anniversary of Miriam’s House, which works to end homelessness in the area — also opens. It tasked local artists with designing their own dollhouses, which range from traditional to whimsical. (434) 847-7277, www.riverviews.net.

Riverviews Co-op Gallery

901 Jefferson St.

Jurgen Ziesmann will be the featured artist in August, and the gallery now will only be open on First Fridays.

Vector Space

402 Fifth St.

Local chemist and Central Virginia Community College instructor Nelson Ayala will discuss the chemistry of cosmetics and lead participants in making their own body scrub or glycerin soap bar from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can choose their own scent by adding essential oils to their product. (434) 515-1584, vector-space.org.