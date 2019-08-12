Deeds
David M. Scott and Cathy D. Scott to Nicholas C. Banks. Tract 4, section8, Amherst Plantation, $223,000
Buscher Enterprises LLC to Ashia Yman and Chaquan Ward. 358 Main St., Madison Heights, $119,000
Dwana Spinner Thornton to 1st Choice Facilitator Services LLC. Parcel, 1 acre, Courthouse District, $4,500
Jordan Ariel Canter and Gordon Lee Monnier to Richard K. Roots. Parcel, 1.865 acres, $164,000
Ann Marie Decker to David M. and Cathy D. Scott. Lot 22, section 1, Williamsburg Manor, $174,900
Merritt Property Management LLC to Forest Views LLC. Parcel, fronting Court St., Town of Amherst, $145,000
Pittsylvania Forest Products LLC to Jack Gary Spengler. Tracts 15 and 16, 26.76 acres, Cloudcroft Farms, Elon District, $88,000
Anne S. Ware and Sharon S. Ware to Luke J. Hudson. Parcel, 0.83 acres and parcel 2, 13.13 acres, Virginia 675, Elon District, $120,0005254 acres,
Joseph J. Mahoney, trustee to RMR Enterprises LLC. Parcel A, 0.393 acres, Lakeview Drive Parcel B, 0.5254 acres and right-of-way, 0.0245 acres, $1,178,000
1065 Izaak Walton Road LLC to David Armstrong and Heather D. Crittenden. Parcel, Virginia 663, 0.964 acres, Madison District, $132,000
Ann Kendall R. Pettigrew to Alan Walter Pettigrew Sr. and Alan Walter Pettigrew Jr. Amended lot 13A, 2.968 acres, New Bethel Estates, $460,000
Nancy Suzanne Hahn to Believabuild LLC. Parcels 1 and 2 and additional parcel, 2 acres near Monroe, $60,000
Betty G. Iseman to Warren and Cheryl Booker. Lot 31, Fox Briar, Elon District, $46,000
Cecil C. Phillips III and Susan S. Phillips to Demitri Carter and Jessica West. Lot 4, Vannmeade Subdivision, section IV, Elon District, $269,900
Central VA Homebuyers LLC to Brian M. and Raven L. Payne. Lot 10, section 1, Forest Oaks, Elon District, $182,000
Marie A. Clark to Mark J. Opoka. Lot 22, section 1, Grandview Estates, Courthouse District, $150,000
Aaron J. and Jane L. Ruehle to Jennifer R. Conley and Roberta J. Lake. Lot 11, Rocky Creek Lane, Courthouse District, $56,000
ROADWORK
» U.S. 29: Working on pavement messaging. Delays possible.
» U.S. 29 Business South (671-663) U.S. 29 (Va. 151) and U.S. 60 (610-778): Milling and paving underway. Expect delays.
» Virginia 610 (60-778): Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via routes 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.
» Virginia 617 (Fancy Hill Road) with Virginia 778: Intersection closed along with 778 project.
» Virginia 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Road to Turkey Mountain Road): Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project.
Estimated completion: November 2019.
Source: Virginia Department of Transportation