Every time I travel, I am both exhilarated and dismayed.
I spend a good portion of every day trying to limit my carbon emissions, and then, I take a long trip. It’s hard to reconcile.
One trip can undo a year’s worth of frugality. While the personal benefits of travel are undeniable, they are also undeniably selfish.
Any travel, even locally, is responsible for tons of carbon emissions on a planet that can ill afford increasing emissions.
While we need massive, global changes in moving off fossil fuels to renewable energy and more sustainable living, every individual action does matter.
If leading a moral life means reducing suffering, I can’t in good conscience add to the suffering of those already hurting from climate change, much less future generations. But what to do?
To lessen my carbon impact, I have driven a Toyota Prius for 13 years, getting 50 miles per gallon, about twice the typical American vehicle.
After 20 years of being a vegetarian, I am again eating some seafood. To have a lower impact, I try to eat farm-raised mussels and oysters, with large fish as an occasional treat.
Beef, pork and dairy are huge sources of greenhouse gas emissions, habitat destruction and pollution. I hope to see the day we grow meat from cells in a lab, ending the unnecessary suffering of billions of animals and the attendant problems already noted.
Depending on the season, I turn thermostats up or down and close or open windows and blinds to minimize heat and air-conditioning costs.
I try to avoid buying stuff I don’t need. I buy few clothes, often second-hand, and I hang them on the line to dry.
In short, I reduce, reuse and recycle.
Still, the road, and sometimes the air, beckons. Having just returned from a 4,000-mile road trip to Canada, I want to reduce that impact.
One way to do this is to help reduce carbon in other places. I am making monthly donations to a carbon offset program that funds community tree planting in Africa and India, as more and more scientists are suggesting that trees are our best hope against climate change. They sequester carbon dioxide, in addition to all the other wonderful things trees do.
I am doubly committed to donating to organizations that battle climate change, habitat destruction and clean up plastic and other pollutants.
I will also work to elect representatives at every level that understand how imperative it is for humans to stop destroying the only planet we have.
We can’t all do everything, but we can all do more to reduce our collective impact.
I will not stop traveling, but I will remain mindful about how often I travel and apply the principles I use at home.
Fewer trips can satisfy the travel bug, especially if you spend two or three weeks in each place, which also cuts down on the waste from making multiple trips and staying in multiple hotels.
Memories and photos are the only souvenirs I need.