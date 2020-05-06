A ruby-throated hummingbird flies thousands of miles across the Gulf of Mexico from Central America to come sup at our feeder.
It’s hard to imagine how a tiny creature can navigate wind and rain on such an arduous journey.
During migration, a hummingbird’s heart beats up to 1,260 times per minute, and its wings flap 15 to 80 times per second. They burn a lot of calories and need the boost that backyard feeders and native plants can provide.
Migrations are miraculous phenomena that most people rarely think about. Bird watchers, however, live for these times.
Several emailed me to say their hummers had arrived on time. Our first one appeared April 14.
Michael and I always are looking for the early birds, the first of any given species that can be several days, if not weeks, ahead of the bulk of their kind.
Our first migrant always is the Louisiana waterthrush, which appeared this spring on March 28, followed by the blue-gray gnatcatcher on March 30.
Tiny wood warblers seem a bit slow during this cool, wet spring, but our first sighting was a yellow-throated warbler April 8 near the James River Visitor Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway, where we also saw early arriving cliff swallows that nest under the bridge.
A few days later, we returned to find several yellow-rumped warblers and a warbling vireo.
After seeing the same birds at our feeders all winter, it’s fun to spot the first spring visitors. Ours is almost always a rose-breasted grosbeak, a stunning black-and-white bird with a dark pink to red chest. He showed up April 23.
Many of these birds are continuing north, or at least to higher elevations in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
On April 24, we saw our first scarlet tanager at Thunder Ridge, along with a black and white warbler.
Last week, several more scarlet tanagers were singing high in the treetops near our yard, as well as a black-throated blue warbler.
We saw our first prothonatory warbler, a gorgeous yellow bird with blue-gray wings that sadly is in dangerous decline, singing loudly from a perch over the bridge to Percival’s Island.
On April 30, our first indigo bunting arrived at the feeder, a lovely blue and brown bird that will hang around all summer.
Wood thrushes, ovenbirds and red-eyed vireos are singing their disparate tunes, and though they are notoriously hard to see, we’ve had good looks at all of them this spring.
On our most recent trip to the James River Visitor Center, we spotted brightly colored Baltimore and orchard orioles alongside the river, which was overflowing its banks from recent rains.
Common yellowthroats were singing “witchety, witchety, witchety” near the river, along with a chorus of red-winged blackbirds.
We headed to Apple Orchard Mountain on Saturday and added a black-throated green warbler, a dozen American redstarts, a Canada warbler, blue-headed vireos and a veery to our list of arrivals.
Each day brings a chance for the return of an old friend. Keep your eyes and ears open.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.