Whether you are a backyard birder or thinking about becoming one, the Lynchburg Bird Club’s annual seed sale is a great place to buy fresh seeds and learn more about birds.
The club’s 41st annual sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Aylor’s Farm Store, 16075 Forest Road, in Forest.
This year, for the first time, the club will be offering hourly bird walks behind Aylor’s as well as an “Ask a Birder” table with bird feeder displays and information on feeding birds.
Prices on black oil sunflowers, a favorite among many native species, along with niger seed for finches and split peanuts are all lower this year.
Aylor’s sells bird feeders, birdbaths and other accessories, which can make great gifts. The store also will be offering coffee, drinks and goodies for purchase during the sale.
How much feeding birds helps them is a matter of some dispute; however, we know that we have lost a third of all birds in the U.S. and Canada since 1970 so they need help.
While it’s clear that feeding can fuel adults trying to care for babies, bulk them up for long migrations and help during harsh winters, some fear that feeding birds in-between those times makes them too dependent on humans or even delays migration.
Studies have shown, however, that birds only get between 10 and 25 percent of their food from feeders, preferring natural foods. Likewise, feeding birds does not keep them from migrating.
The biggest downsides to feeding birds include deaths from window strikes near feeders and increased predation from cats that feast on readily accessible birds. Careful location of feeders can lessen those two impacts, while keeping feeders clean can reduce disease.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology looked at data from 30 years of its Project FeederWatch and found that some regular feeder visitors, such as northern cardinals, are expanding their populations and ranges.
Cornell posited that if feeding birds is harmful, then the species that use feeders the most should be doing the worst. Their FeederWatch data shows how often a species uses feeders, while Christmas Bird Count data shows how each species does throughout the country over time.
Cornell looked at 98 species that use feeders at least a moderate amount and excluded species that rarely visit feeders.
They found that species that use bird feeders the most tended to be doing just as well as, or better than, species that use feeders more sporadically. The feeder species that showed declines seem to be faced with non-feeder–related pressures, such as habitat loss.
While Cornell still is working to refine this analysis, the take-home message so far is that species that visit bird feeders regularly tend to be doing better.
We still have a lot to learn about the impacts of feeding birds, but one of the biggest benefits is making us appreciate the wonderful diversity of life on earth and inspiring us to do our part to protect it.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
