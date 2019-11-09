SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
The Lynchburg/Central Virginia Walk to Emmaus: Heritage United Methodist Church, Leesville Road. 6 p.m. This will be the community's last celebration event. Come for a covered dish dinner at 5 p.m. followed by the Gathering service.
Annual Founder's Session: Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel Fellowship Hall, 606 Fifth St., MLK Jr. Blvd. 11 a.m. The Minister's Wives and Widows Association of Lynchburg and Vicinity will host session. No formal meeting, just food, fun, and fellowship.
47th Choir Anniversary: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 5517 Pleasant Valley Road. 6 p.m. Pleasant Valley Men's Chorus Anniversary, featuring Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven, Wirtz, and John Thorpe and Truth, Rougemon, N.C.
CAMPBELL
Church Benefit: Langhorne Chapel Community Church, 15777 Leesville Road, Evington. A benefit dinner for church activities. Pork Loin or BBQ chicken with all the fixings, dessert, and drink. $8 per plate. Music by Saving Grace, William Allbert, and the Tyrees.
Soup and Sandwiches: Yellow Branch Baptist Church, 8395 Wards Road, Rustburg. 5 to 8 p.m. Your choice of soup, sandwich, dessert and drink all for $6 per dinner. An additional $2 for extra soup or sandwich. Also, donations of canned food items for Thanksgiving boxes will be accepted.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Special Event: Bountiful Blessings Church, 2805 Langhorne Road. 11 a.m. Our tribute to those who have served us.
Guitar Recital: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 4 p.m. Julio Alves, professor of guitar at Marshall University will present guitar recital. Free.
AMHERST
Pastoral Anniversary: ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. Celebrating Pastor Russell Gary Lee with the Rev. William Parks and the Friends and Family Choir, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. William Thomas and mt. Zion Second Baptist Church and congregation, Green Bay Virginia.
26th Pastoral Anniversary: Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, Monroe. 11 a.m. Celebrating Pastor Ronald W. Lovelace, and First Lady Lovelace. Our guest speaker will be Bishop John A. Miller, followed by lunch. No afternoon service.
Guest Preacher: United Temple of Praise, Madison Heights Library, 200 River James Center. 4 p.m. Our guest preacher will be Bishop Harry Jackson, New Birth Christian Faith Center, Forestville, Maryland.
Hand-Bell Concert: Randolph Memorial Baptist Church, 4246 S. Amherst Hwy. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Presented by the Randolph Ringers.
Brotherhood Program: First Baptist Church Coolwell, 193 Mt. Airy Road. 3 p.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Carl Hutcherson, and choir, First Baptist Church South Lynchburg.
BEDFORD
Fall Harvest Worship Service: Reed Creek Baptist Church, 13871 Big Island Hwy, Big Island. 3 p.m. Our guests will be the Rev. Preston Tyler and Main Street Baptist Church family, Clifton Forge. Lunch will be served following morning worship service.
Harvest Celebration: Mount Rock Baptist Church, 8381 Charlemont Road. 11 a.m. Our guest preacher will be the Rev. Steven Spears, pastor of Poplar Flat Baptist Church, Lovingston, followed by a harvest lunch. At 2:30 p.m. The Rev. William Glover, Men's Chorus, and church family, Silver Grove Baptist Church, Rustburg.
Spaghetti Luncheon: Oakland United Methodist Church, 2465 Goode Station Road, Goode. 12:30 to 2 p.m. Spaghetti, salad bar, French bread and desserts. Hosted by Hargis and Friends. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
CAMPBELL
Family and Friends Day: Staunton Baptist Church, 6101 Straightstone Road, Long Island. 11 a.m. A fellowship meal will be served following morning worship service.
Veteran's Day Lunch: New Chapel Baptist Church, 1977 New Chapel Road, Rustburg. Noon. Following worship service. All are welcome to come enjoy good food, fellowship, and to thank the Veterans for their service.
WEDNESDAY
BEDFORD
Something 4 Seniors: Oakland United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 2465 Goode Station Road, Goode. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be David Stokes, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 169, Lynchburg. Recognized for his leadership, patriotism and increased public awareness of Veterans. He will also give information about "Support the Troops Rally" held at Monument Terrace every Friday. A potluck meal and door prizes will follow meeting.
THURSDAY
CAMPBELL
GSH Food Pantry: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road, 2 to 5 p.m. Clients will need current driver's license or photo ID to receive food and hygiene bags. For more information call: (434) 525-1234 or go to lakewoodbaptistsbc.com
FRIDAY
LYNCHBURG
Guest Speaker: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road. 7 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Sister Joan Chittister, internationally known author and passionate advocate for peace, human rights, women's issues, and church renewal. Her topic: "Radical Spirit." Free.
139th Church Anniversary: Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St. 7 p.m. Open Mic Night.
NOVEMBER 16
LYNCHBURG
Grieving Through the Holidays Workshop: Timberlake United Methodist Church, Library, 21649 Timberlake Road. 9 a.m. to noon. TUMC Grief Team will present workshop. Admission is free. A notebook of general information and a CD will be given to each participant. To register call (434) 239-1348 or go to timberlakeumc.org, "Grieving Through the Holidays" notice.
Clothes Closet: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 800 Cabell St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CAMPBELL
Second Anniversary Celebration: New Free Springs Victory Center, 1241 New Chapel Road, Rustburg. 4 p.m. Celebrating the Otter River Baptist Association Women's Ministry, featuring The Callands Family, Danny Barksdale, Jessie DeJarnette, Unity, T & T Ministries and more.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call (434) 414-8367 or email macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call (434) 369-5286 or email office@altapres.org.
