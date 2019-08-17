SATURDAY
LYNCHBURG
Clothes Closet: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 801 Cabell St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Initial Sermon: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 3:30 p.m. Marcus Oliver will preach his Initial Sermon. He is author of the book, "I Made it Because of Him."
AMHERST
Hymn Singing: Eternal Baptist Church, 623 Thomas Road, Madison Heights. 7 p.m.
Annual BBQ Dinner Fundraiser: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 401 N. Main. 5 to 7 p.m. Pork BBQ with roll, slaw, baked beans, apples, beverage, and dessert. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children under 12. Tickets available in advance or at the door while they last.
CAMPBELL
Ice-Cream and Hot Dog Social: Salem United Methodist Church, 2891 Masons Mill Road, Evington. 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds for our Mission Team helping those in need.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
Sunday School Open House: West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Celebrate Back to Class with Jesus and tour preschool, kids, youth, and college groups. A light breakfast will be served. All are welcome.
Pastoral Pre-Anniversary Service: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 4 p.m. Pre-Anniversary Service for Dr. James E. Coleman Jr. Our guests will be Pastor Dr. Dwight Steele, choir, and congregation, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Roanoke.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 5517 Pleasant Valley Road. 11 a.m. Pastor Jackson will deliver the message, followed by lunch. Revival, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Rev. Calvin Coles and choir, Mt. Peeler Baptist Church; Wednesday-Rev. Donald Hamlette and choir, Rose Chapel Baptist Church; Thursday-Rev. Glenn Faulkner and choir, White Oak Fork Baptist Church.
AMHERST
Homecoming and Revival Services: Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Monroe. 11 a.m. Pastor Henry will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., Pastor Andrew Hill and choir, Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with Pastor Herbert Albert, Antioch Baptist Church.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Bolling Hill Baptist Church, 1453 S. Coolwell Road, Madison Heights. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be the Rev. Richard Hicks, Jr. At 3 p.m., Dr. Horace Rice will be the guest speaker, and also for Revival services, Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.
Homecoming and Revival Services: New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 167 Gidville Road. Pastor Harris will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Gary Lee, pastor of ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with Rev. Gary Lee.
Fellowship Service: Trust in God Holy Temple, 355 Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights. Noon. Our guests will be Pastor Lawrence Godfrey, Jackson Memorial Church of God In Christ, Iron Gate.
BEDFORD
Homecoming Services: Reed Creek Baptist Church, 13871 Big Island Hwy., Big Island. 11 a.m. Pastor Ronald O. Baker will deliver the message, followed by a meal. At. 3 p.m. Rev. Dr. Ceasor Johnson, Springhill Baptist Church, Brookneal.
CAMPBELL
Family and Friends Day: Mt. Plain Baptist Church, 3746 Johnson Mountain Road, Evington. 11 a.m. Rev. C.E. Rhodes will deliver the message, followed by lunch, games and prizes for all ages. Casual dress.
130th Church Anniversary Celebration: Silver Grove Baptist Church, 319 Village Highway, Rustburg. 3 p.m. Featuring the Spiritual Harmonizers, Northern Va.
NELSON
Homecoming and Revival Services: St. James Baptist Church, 2099 Buffalo Mines Road, Roseland. 11 a.m. Pastor David Brown will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 2:30 p.m. the Rev. Sheldon Page Sr., pastor of Union Baptist Church, Scottsville. Week's guest revivalist will be the Rev. Dr. Michael D. Page, Antioch Baptist Church, Durham, N.C.
PITTSYLVANIA
Homecoming and Church Anniversary: New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 3580 Wards Road, Hurt. 11 a.m. Worship Service, followed by lunch. One service is planned for the day.
MONDAY
AMHERST
Revival Services: Eternal Baptist Church, 623 Thomas Road, Madison Heights. 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with Pastor Jeff Wade.
AUGUST 24
LYNCHBURG
Women's Fellowship: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Theme: Disciplined People, Disciplined Thought, Disciplined Execution. Our guest preachers will be the Rev. Andrea Braxton and the Rev. Annette Braxton. Registration Donation is $10. For more information, call: (434) 616-4141 or 426-8404.
CAMPBELL
Women's Fellowship/Prayer Breakfast: New Vine Baptist Church, 616 Old Rustburg Road. 9 a.m. Our speaker will be Minister Claresa Tinsley, associate minister of New Vine. Her topic: "Worship In The Sanctuary," with music by New Vine's Praise and Worship Singers.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.