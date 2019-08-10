SATURDAY
BEDFORD
Women's Day: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Goode. 4 p.m. at the Peaks of Otter Building, 1815 Shiloh Church Road. Our guests will be Minister Melody Hurt and Minister Jessica Berger. Music will be rendered by 100 Women's Choir directed by Kevin Anderson.
SUNDAY
AMHERST
Homecoming and Revival Services: Piney Grove Baptist Church, 322 Puppy Creed Road. 11 a.m. Pastor Charles Lewis will deliver the message. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Troy Anderson and choir, St. Mary's Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the Rev. Byron Elliott, pastor of Rivermont Baptist Church, Lynchburg.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Galilee Baptist Church, Gladstone. 11 a.m. Pastor M. Tinsley will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Waddell Jones and choir, New Free Spring Baptist Church, Rustburg. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with Rev. Waddell Jones.
Fellowship Service: Trust in God Holy Temple, Madison Heights. 3 p.m. Dr. Addie Douglas will render the service.
APPOMATTOX
Summer Song Sunday: Grace Hills Baptist Church, Gymnasium, 4320 Pumping Station Road. 6 p.m. Featuring congregational singing, choir specials, Appomattox Court House Dulcimers, and soloist Derrick Thompson, followed by a pie slicing fellowship.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church, Spout Spring. 11 a.m. Pastor Albert J. Read will deliver the message. Revival 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the Rev. Samuel Trent, Charlotte Court House.
BEDFORD
Homecoming and Revival Services: Oak Grove Baptist Church, Forest. 11 a.m. Pastor Dr. Aaron D. Payne will deliver the message, followed by lunch. Revival 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Rev. Ron Spinner, Gospel Fellowship Temple; Thursday-Rev. Ray Thomas, First Baptist Goode.
Homecoming: Otterville Baptist Church, 1184 Otterville Road. 11:15 a.m. Pastor Mays will deliver the message. At 3 p.m. Dr. E.T. Burton and a guest musical ministry.
CAMPBELL
Homecoming Service: Hills Creek Baptist Church, 3721 Long Island Road, Gladys. 11 a.m. Pastor Joseph Charlton will deliver the message with music by the Mass Choir, followed by lunch. No afternoon service.
Homecoming and Revival Services: Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Evington. 11 a.m. Pastor Russell E. Lee will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Curtis Staley, pastor of Rehoboth Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., choir and congregation. Revival, 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the Rev. Isaac Monroe, pastor of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
MONDAY
BEDFORD
Revival Services: Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 16242 Big Island Highway. 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, with the Rev. Gary R. Lee, pastor of ScottZion Baptist Church, Madison Heights.
WEDNESDAY
BEDFORD
Something 4 Seniors Event: Oakland United Methodist Church, 2465 Goode Station Road, Goode. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Fire Chief, Brad Creasy, Bedford Fire Department. Pizza and salad for lunch, hosted by Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Goode.
AUGUST 17
AMHERST
Hymn Singing: Eternal Baptist Church, 623 Thomas Road, Madison Heights. 7 p.m.
Annual BBQ Dinner Fundraiser: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 401 N. Main. 5 to 7 p.m. Pork BBQ with roll, slaw, baked beans, apples, beverage, and dessert. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children under 12. Tickets available in advance or at the door while they last.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.