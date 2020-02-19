Randolph College 03 (copy)

Randolph College in Lynchburg.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

The co-enrollment program between Randolph College and Central Virginia Community College is expanding, Randolph College announced Wednesday.

The expansion will allow CVCC students to take a class at Randolph College each semester at no cost, according to a Randolph College news release. In the past, CVCC students had been able to take Randolph College courses at the price of a CVCC course. Now, the courses will be free of charge as long as students are enrolled, in good academic standing and meet any class prerequisites, the release said.

CVCC students who enroll in Randolph College courses through this initiative will have access to the college’s student events.

According to Brenda Edson, director of college relations at Randolph College, the initiative will begin in the fall 2020 semester.

