The co-enrollment program between Randolph College and Central Virginia Community College is becoming more accessible, Randolph College announced Wednesday.
Under a new agreement, CVCC students will be allowed to take a class at Randolph College each semester at no cost, according to a Randolph College news release. In the past, CVCC students had been able to take one Randolph College course per year at the price of a CVCC course. Now, the courses will be free of charge as long as students are enrolled, in good academic standing and meet any class prerequisites, the release said.
CVCC students who enroll in Randolph College courses through this initiative will have Randolph College advisers and a student ID, and have access to the college’s student events.
According to Brenda Edson, director of college relations at Randolph College, the initiative will begin in the fall 2020 semester.
— Jamey Cross
