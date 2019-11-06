A Lynchburg coalition will be using $1.2 million in federal grant money to help tackle youth drug abuse.
Central Virginia Addiction and Recovery Resources (CVARR) formed over the past three years as groups of concerned citizens and professionals in and around Lynchburg met to discuss the opioid crisis. Members include representatives from Horizon Behavioral Health, the Lynchburg Health Department, nonprofit treatment agencies and other sectors of the community.
The coalition applied for the Drug-Free Communities Support Program through the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. The grant will fund CVARR for up to 10 years and is earmarked to bolster a community-level effort to decrease use of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and other drugs among kids.
Coalition members met extensively over the summer to itemize CVARR’s plan for the grant money as part of the application process.
CVARR will be hosting a launch event with expert guest speakers in January. The coalition meets Tuesday evenings at the Lynchburg Health Department.
