ROADWORK
» U.S. 29: Working on pavement messaging. Delays possible.
» U.S. 29 Business South (671-663) U.S. 29 (Va. 151) and U.S. 60 (610-778): Milling and paving underway. Expect delays.
» Virginia 610 (60-778): Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via routes 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.
» Virginia 617 (Fancy Hill Road) with Virginia 778: Intersection closed along with 778 project.
» Virginia 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Road to Turkey Mountain Road): Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Estimated completion: November 2019.
Source: Virginia Department of Transportation