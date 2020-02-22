If there is one thing that can turn a potential client away from a home they may be on the fence about, it is a tiny master closet.
When a potential buyer falls in love with your large bedroom only to find the closet is a fraction of the size they expected it to be, it could make them want to keep looking at other houses on the market. While that may not be the case for everyone, there are plenty of people who enjoy having a nice closet space.
While you may not be able to expand the square footage, here are some steps you can take to make that small closet look bigger and more appealing to potential buyers.
Clean out your closetThe KonMari method is all the rage today so many people are cleaning out their closets — and the rest of their homes — in an attempt to live a little more like a minimalist. With this movement being so popular, many people searching for new homes might be even more aware of clutter, especially in small spaces.
Declutter your closet and donate anything that doesn’t “spark joy.”
Add some paint and lightEven large closets can look small if they are have dark walls and not much light.
Since most closets don’t have windows, consider adding a light fixture to brighten the space and a mirror to multiply the amount of light bouncing throughout the closet. By painting the walls a nice, bright white or off-white, the room will expand and look inviting.
Organization is keyOnce you’ve removed the clutter, you still may have a lot of items that you aren’t willing to let go of.
By adding shelving or even a closet organizational system, you can fit more into your closet without taking up as much space. If you want to stay on budget, try a DIY closet system that is easily installed and can be purchased at your local home improvement store. Invest in baskets to help organize items, and use the space as best you can.
Show off your favorite itemsWhile decluttering is key, displaying the things you love on nice hangers or placing those handbags/shoes you adore on your newly installed shelving can help potential buyers picture their own favorite items in your closet.
Keep it neat and organized, but show off the things you love most!
These tips will help you ensure your closet space doesn’t prevent you from selling your home.
Remember, if you are ready for a home with a bigger closet, call a REALTOR and we will find you the walk-in of your dreams!
Karen W. Hall is the immediate past president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors®, a John Stewart Walker, Inc. realtor®, licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Contact her at karen@karenwhall.com.
