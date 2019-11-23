By Jura Koncius
The Washington Post
WASHINGTON — The stacks of old family china sitting forlornly in sideboards, cabinets and boxes in many homes reflect the state of entertaining today. Many millennials aren’t wild about their grandmothers’ flowered formal plates, preferring their own plain white wedding dishes. Gen Xers and boomers, who often gravitate to dining at a kitchen island, rarely bother to pull out the “good stuff” and already are trying to unload it.
The curators at Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens, the grand home of the late hostess Marjorie Merriweather Post, thought about this lifestyle shift when they conceived their latest special exhibit. “The Artistic Table: Contemporary Tastemakers Present Inspired Table Settings” highlights Post’s collections of Russian imperial and 18th-century French porcelain and other luxurious tableware from her years of entertaining. Curators asked a group of interior designers to combine Post’s formal porcelains, glassware and silver with contemporary pieces, to showcase new ideas for table settings.
Post entertained lavishly at Hillwood and her other estates. If there was one lesson to be learned from Post, it was not to be afraid of your nice things, said Estella Chung, director of collections at Hillwood, the estate Post bought in 1955 and owned until her death in 1973.
Every few weeks Post would host a formal dinner, garden party or tea, pulling out her silver lobster forks, 18th-century Russian goblets and gold jelly spoons. She was eager to preserve her collections and lifestyle for future generations.
“She knew an era was ending,” Chung said. “Her house was the American version of a European country house, and she knew that style of entertaining and staffing was coming to an end.”
In this exhibit, Post’s historic tableware is displayed throughout the mansion, from a formal dinner featuring seven Russian services in the dining room to a breakfast tray with violet-sprigged dishes in her bedroom. “We always have china on display, but in this exhibition, we wanted to present even more pieces in a new way and show this is relevant to contemporary life,” said Wilfried Zeisler, Hillwood’s chief curator.
The six designer tables, along with a seventh formally set round table that re-creates one of Post’s 1960s dinners, are displayed in the dacha building. We asked the designers behind the exhibit to share a few entertaining secrets.
Don’t set your table like your grandmother didWhen New York designer Alex Papachristidis decorated the silver-and-gold dining room at the Kips Bay show house a couple of years ago, people would tell him, “My kids don’t want my china.” He has tried to give them advice on ways to make table setting more approachable yet still elegant.
“Play with what you have. If you have antique dishes, find a bold colored solid dish that looks nice with it and some funky modern flatware,” Papachristidis said. “Throw in an unusual hand-painted glass from a vintage store.”
One of his go-tos: durable Caspari wipe-clean place mats, available in designs including a green leaf and blue-and-white chinoiserie. “They look so chic,” he said, “yet they are so practical.”
Use something unexpected, such as a leopard-print tablecloth. One way to keep cloths looking fresh is to spray them with Scotchgard so you can wipe off spills. To protect them further, layer a smaller, machine-washable tablecloth on top of them to soak up stains.
Never set the table the same way twiceIf you pull out the same dishes, glassware and tablecloth for every event, it’s time to change it up, said designer Barry Dixon of Warrenton. If you’re not having fun setting your table, it can seem like just another boring chore.
Think of accessorizing a table as you do your wardrobe. Whether you are using basic white Ikea buffet plates or your mother-in-law’s vintage pink-and-brown Noritake, you can give them a new look by adding color or pattern elsewhere on the table, Dixon said.
If you have old-fashioned floral china, add glass plates in jewel tones to update the table. Instead of white napkins, collect linen squares in different colors and keep them ironed and ready to go, Dixon said. If you have an extra yard of fabric from curtains or pillows, use it to make napkins that tie your table to the interiors.
Don’t be afraid to put your china in the dishwasherDesigner Timothy Corrigan kept hearing from clients and friends that they used their best china only on holidays because it was so much work to hand-wash it. Corrigan, who has offices in Los Angeles and Paris, uses his family and vintage porcelain collection daily and loads it all into the dishwasher. Many dishwashers have a special, gentler “china” setting.
“I believe that every day is special,” he said. “Use your china. Don’t save it for an important day. Today is the day.”
From a French antique porcelain dealer, he learned some interesting statistics that might calm those worried about dulling the gold trim on their plates: Most gold on china can withstand 600 to 800 dishwasher washes before really fading.
To reinforce his philosophy of using the good stuff frequently, he developed his own china pattern, Jardin Français for Royal Limoges. The pattern is created using a new technology that makes gold accents microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
He also puts his antique German sterling flatware in the dishwasher, a no-no in some circles, but he said “using it all the time keeps it looking good; you don’t have to polish it.” But don’t stick your fragile crystal in the dishwasher — that’s better off being washed by hand.
Revive Sunday family dinner
New York designer Charlotte Moss is distressed many families rarely eat dinner together at a table set for a meal. “Everyone is on their laptops around a coffee table or a counter grabbing something,” Moss said.
Families can benefit from an old ritual: the Sunday night dinner. “End your weekend and start your week with a little bit of civilization,” Moss said. Everyone helps, and children can learn basic table-setting skills and manners. “It doesn’t have to be formal,” Moss said. “Arrange fruit as a centerpiece.” Tell your children the story of your china.
Being familiar with table manners makes you comfortable and confident in many situations, Moss said. Your children will appreciate the experience later, when they get invited to a special someone’s house to meet the family or when navigating business lunches.
