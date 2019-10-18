It was 1963 and the young Virginia State Trooper told his colleague Joe Dowdy if that parcel on Phyllis Lea Drive was for sale, he would buy it before the sun set — simply for the view.
The two men had set out to look at the neighboring property, which was the one they thought was for sale. But they were mistaken. The land for sale was the one with the view.
That is how the story of Tara, the antebellum mansion inspired by “Gone with the Wind,” begins. How a public servant could afford to build such a home is the rest of the story.
The 40-acre estate Ed Tinsley shares with his wife, Edna, began with the 1967 purchase of that eight-acre lot.
Tinsley’s first wife was in a nursing facility because of a brain tumor, and Tinsley found himself looking for something to occupy his time. He approached real estate agent James Davis about property in Elon and Davis mentioned that eight-acre parcel he and Dowdy looked at years earlier.
“I said, ‘James, that’s nice but it didn’t have any view,’” Tinsley recalled. “Well, he took the plot out there and laid it out and I looked at it and, like I said so many times, I bought it before the sun set. It was this piece of land. I always wonder if Joe had known where the land was, if he would’ve bought it, what would I have done?”
That original purchase cost him $500 per acre in 1967, roughly $3,800 per acre in today’s dollars.
Tinsley had the view he wanted but to afford the house he envisioned, he had to get creative.
In what The News in 1974 called “an exercise of sheer determination and willpower,” Tinsley set out to build a 3,400-square-foot replica of a southern Colonial plantation mansion out of scrap and salvage materials.
The fluted, two-story columns framing Tara’s front porch and much of its brick came from the Odd Fellows Home, a nursing facility in Lynchburg.
The cross beams in the dining room ceiling are from a circa-1830 building that once stood at 12th and Commerce streets.
The staircase and banister came from the old Bellevue boarding school in Goode.
Studs behind the walls are posts of road signs destined for the dump after the widening of what now is U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, and the two-foot-by-ten foot rafters recycled from an old Howard Johnson’s motel.
Even the furniture is recycled or hand-built.
The functioning organ that sits in the living room was in 30 pieces when Tinsley found and rebuilt it.
The coffee table in the sitting room was Tinsley’s industrial arts project from his sophomore year in high school, and the dining room buffet and hutch he made for Edna as a wedding present.
Tinsley built the house himself, hiring a professional for the brick and plaster work only and, even then, he worked alongside the contractor.
His recycled, hand-built house even was featured on radio personality Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” in the 1970s.
“I know this might be a strange thing to say, but I just feel like maybe I was destined to do this,” he said.
The idea to gather scrap material came when Tinsley learned the Odd Fellows Home was slated for demolition in 1968. He approached demolition contractor Lacy Woody with a request.
“I said, ‘Mr. Woody, I’d like to have some material that I could maybe build a house out of,’” Tinsley recounted. “Well, he said OK and I said, ‘I ain’t got no money’ and I didn’t. Every bit of the money I had I was spending on my wife in the nursing home.”
What Tinsley had was time. He offered a deal: Woody was to name the price for scrap material and Tinsley would work as a member of the demolition crew to pay the debt.
“He told the story many times,” Tinsley said. “He was thinking, this damn trooper is trying to get something for nothing. People said, ‘Well, how did it go?’ and he said, ‘That’s the best damn deal I’ve ever made.’”
Tinsley salvaged the columns and some 36,000 bricks from the Odd Fellows Home, hauling it to his new property with a pickup truck and a small, single-axle trailer.
He loaded the trailer with too many bricks on one of those loads, and the weight pulled the truck’s back wheels off the ground as he tried to climb the driveway. He had to unload part of the trailer in order to move it.
Tinsley was not an experienced home-builder when he began constructing Tara, so he sought out people with proper skills and asked them to teach him.
“The lawman who once said he had trouble sawing a straight line is now turning out precision woodworking an adjacent building that one day will become a two-car garage and workshop. This was the first building he constructed so he would have a place to work on items for his dream mansion,” The News reported in 1972.
Tinsley dug the footers for the house in April 1969. Four months later, the remnants of Hurricane Camille dropped upwards of 27 inches on rain on parts of Nelson County, and the state trooper worked for weeks on end to help those community recover.
When he could return to building his home, Tinsley estimated he worked six hours per day, six days per week during his off time, spending $20,000 in materials, he told The News in 1974. He moved in the partly finished house on April 27, 1970, living out of one room with just a bathtub, commode and a mirror so he could shave.
“If there was ever a moment exercising willpower it was when I came in from work and went down to change clothes. I took a lot of willpower to get back up and go to work on the house,” Tinsley told The News in 1974.
There really isn’t a blueprint for Tara.
An architect helped Tinsley with a basic floor plan, but that evolved over time. The original plan for the entryway, for instance, involved a grand hallway, large enough to host parties.
That changed the day Tinsley visited an Amherst County Circuit Court judge. Tinsley took his rough floor plan to show the judge’s wife, who was a “house person.”
“I was talking to her and I said I wanted a Colonial-type house, and I was a Tara fan,” he said. “I was thinking about naming it Tara because I’m a ‘Gone with the Wind’ fan. … She said, ‘Mr. Tinsley, this looks real nice but this ain’t no Colonial-style home. You’ve got this big hallway with a fountain in the middle of it,’ which I did. She said, ‘Go back and do some research.’”
He took her advice, discovering the epic hallway is not typical of Colonial design; he modified his plans.
The year 1974 is when he considers his house complete, but Tara continued to evolve over the decades.
A gazebo was completed in 1996. Tinsley added ceramic tiles to the side porch in 1998 and, in 2001, he installed air conditioning and an ornate bead board ceiling in the right wing.
The inspiration for that ceiling initially eluded Tinsley.
“People said, ‘Where do you get the idea?’ and I said, ‘I have no damn idea’... but that’s what I had in mind and I wanted to do it and I did it.”
He figured it out a year later, when for the second year in a row, he taught a police academy in Petersburg hosted in a hotel.
“I looked up at the ceiling and guess what — that’s where it was, the idea,” Tinsley said. “When I looked at it [the first time], I didn’t think ‘that’s good’ but when I started doing it, my mind had this thing working about what I wanted to do.”
Tinsley’s house has some uncommon features. For instance, all the walls in Tara — including the interior walls — contain insulation, which helps with heating and cooling costs as well as sound deadening.
The house has two chimneys but only one actually functions for that purpose. The other holds the vent pipes for the bathrooms, providing symmetry to the slate roof and eliminating the need for extra cuts that eventually could leak.
Two years after Tara was officially completed, Ed and Edna Tinsley married in front of the house, the mountains providing a picturesque backdrop to the ceremony.
Edna loves to decorate and has amassed a large collection of Boyds Bears and ceramic Christmas villages. And Tinsley continues to build shelving and modify furniture to provide nooks to display her collections.
Tinsley even built a dollhouse, to scale, of his beloved Tara for a niece, matching each part of the doll house to his own home. The doll house roof alone consisted of more than 5,000 pieces.
Edna said her favorite thing about the house is its “warmth and knowing that my husband built it with his own hands.”
Tinsley jokes when he and Edna got married, lumber occupied the pantry and tools filled the kitchen cabinets.
“One day she said, ‘It would work out real good if you got that lumber and tools out of here,’ and I thought, I don’t think this marriage is gonna last,” he laughed.
The antebellum mansion, with its 10-foot ceilings and hand-carved mantle pieces, consists of the living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen, hallway, and a den with three bedrooms and two baths on the second floor.
Tinsley said his fascination with the “Gone with the Wind” story comes from its place in history, and, of course, it’s a great romance. But his house isn’t quite accurate.
“You know it’s funny I called this Tara but Tara didn’t have round columns,” he said.
Tinsley has two grown children with families of their own. As he grows older, he finds it harder to maintain the house that he once build by hand. His hope for Tara’s future is that it falls into the hands of someone who will love it and maintain it as he has.
“You know, this house is not just a house,” Tinsley said. “This house is my child.”
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Do you know of a house that deserves to be featured? Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
