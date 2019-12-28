Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG WITH LOW VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT... FOG AND SOME DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE TO REDUCE VISIBILITY BELOW ONE MILE AT TIMES ALONG AND EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE OVERNIGHT, INCLUDING ON INTERSTATE 77 THROUGH FANCY GAP. CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES BEFORE DAYBREAK. DRIVERS SHOULD SLOW DOWN AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS. ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES.