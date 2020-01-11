Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 18 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA CASWELL ROCKINGHAM STOKES SURRY IN NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA ALLEGHANY NC ASHE WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 31 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BEDFORD CHARLOTTE CITY OF DANVILLE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY PITTSYLVANIA IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BLAND CARROLL CITY OF GALAX CITY OF RADFORD CRAIG FLOYD GILES GRAYSON MONTGOMERY PATRICK PULASKI SMYTH TAZEWELL WYTHE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA BOTETOURT CITY OF ROANOKE CITY OF SALEM FRANKLIN ROANOKE IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA MERCER