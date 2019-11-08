The holidays quickly are approaching and, depending on where you live, there is a good chance cool weather is coming right along with it.
Before the season is in full swing, get a head start on your seasonal maintenance. By preparing for fall weather, you can address any issues that may worsen with colder temperatures or you can just keep your home in the best condition no matter the season.
Here are a few tips to make sure your home is ready for fall.
Raking and removing your leaves
Everyone loves the changing leaves — except your grass.
Leaving fallen leaves in the yard can kill grass and prevent growth in the spring. It's also a sign of an unkempt property. You want your home to always look its best and give the best image of you.
Clean the Gutters
Those same leaves that can kill your grass also can clog your gutters. Clogged gutters can lead to plenty of other issues so periodically check your gutters to prevent buildup. Leaks, ice damming, mold and mildew are all possible issues you want to avoid.
Don’t forget the roof
You don’t want winter to arrive only to find you’re missing a few shingles. While you’re checking the gutters, make sure to check on your roof. Shingles easily come loose with high winds so its not unusual to find missing ones. Stay on top of flashing around vent pipes and chimneys too. Keep those areas tight.
Prevent frozen pipes
No one wants frozen, bursting pipes. Remember to shut off water to your exterior faucets before the weather hits freezing temperatures. Wrap water hoses up and remove them. Repair any leaks that may have occurred during the summer. Also, if you have pipes that are exposed to the elements, you may need to wrap them in some type of heating tape to keep them from freezing.
Do your own inspection
Take a walk around the interior and exterior of your home and try to look at it with fresh eyes. Look out for any damage to walls, floors or cement outdoors. Be sure to fill any cracks or fix loose gravel that could cause a fall in bad weather. Do you see any areas needing attention? If so, address it now. Don’t wait until an issue arises.
Do an insurance check
Is your home insurance up to date? Make sure your insurance will stand up in a storm and you will be covered no matter what fall will bring.
We take for granted that our insurance agent is on top of it but they have multiple policies to keep up with, so meet your agent and go over the policy. See if you have adequate coverage for water damage and other winter problems — be prepared!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.