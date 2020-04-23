While we are safe at home taking care of ourselves and our families, you may be wondering what to do.
If you have been considering making a move, now is the best time to get your home ready. What better way to pass the hours and be productive than by preparing your house for sale? While some checklist items are obvious, there may be a few you haven’t thought of.
Here is a list to help you get your house ready for sale.
• Start outside: Take advantage of being outdoors without breaking any local rules. In most cases, you are permitted to enjoy the sunshine on your own property, so now is the best time to spruce up the outside.
If you have a power washer, clean your siding and any sidewalks or driveways attached to your home. Boost your curb appeal by mowing the lawn and touching up any landscaping work.
• Make repairs: Take care of needed repairs you have postponed. Change old lightbulbs, fix the window you can’t open, and patch up any dents or scrapes on your interior walls. This maybe a good time to do a little touch up painting.
• Make your home inviting: If you have any paint on hand, give your front door a fresh coat and add a new floor mat (order online) to make your home feel approachable. If a potential buyer doesn’t feel welcome approaching your house, they likely won’t want to live in it.
• Declutter your home: This is the best time to realize how much you actually use the items in your home. If you’ve been indoors for several weeks and you still haven’t used an item, add it to the donate or toss pile. Not only is this great to help prepare for sale, but it will improve your mental health. Clearing clutter is extremely beneficial for many reasons, and it will make your move that much easier.
• Clean and organize your home: After you’ve decluttered, it is time to clean and organize. When someone tours your home, they want to feel as though it can be theirs. If your home is scattered with items and there barely is room to walk around, it will be hard for them to picture themselves living there. Having your items cleaned and organized also will help when it is time to pack and move on.
• Eliminate odors: You probably are craving fresh air, so why not spend those sunny days with every window in the house wide open? This will help eliminate any residual odors you aren’t aware of and it can help keep air flowing while you are using chemical products to deep clean your home. Wash pets and rid your home of any pet odors by cleaning carpets, rugs and floors.
Karen W. Hall is the immediate past president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors®, a John Stewart Walker, Inc. realtor®, licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Contact her at karen@karenwhall.com.
