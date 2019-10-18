Spreading mulch around your garden and landscape plants can be good or bad — it all depends.
The main reason to use mulch is to keep soil moisture from evaporating too quickly, cutting down on the need to water your plants.
Weeds are another reason: a layer of mulch prevents germination of weed seeds and slows the spread of existing weeds.
Organic mulches, such as shredded wood and tree leaves, break down over time and improve the soil. They also feed soil organisms, such as earthworms.
A ring of mulch around tree trunks prevents damage to the bark from string trimmers and mowers. There are no grasses or weeds to control if the mulch is adequate.
Mulch has insulating qualities that give plants a measure of protection from winter’s deep freezes. Tender plants like canna lillies and elephant ears are prepared for cold weather when they have a thick layer of mulch.
Rain falling on soil not covered with mulch splashes droplets of muddy water onto plants. This particularly is harmful to tomatoes, which can suffer from a variety of soil-borne fungal and bacterial diseases.
Mulch also is a thing of beauty. It has design qualities you can use to improve the look of your yard. The pattern, color, size and shape of mulched areas can create a unique focal point in your yard. Using the same color of mulch throughout makes a statement of unity that viewers often find enjoyable.
On the other hand, mulch has its drawbacks.
Artillery and bird’s nest fungi live in certain mulches that contain cellulose. This includes wood chips and hardwood mulch but not pine needles and pine bark.
Their habit of shooting spores onto nearby cars and houses is a real problem. The dark-colored spores stick like glue and are almost impossible to remove without leaving a smudge.
A truckload of sour mulch could come your way. Its origin is a pile of mulch allowed to sit too long without mixing, and your plants could turn brown overnight when you use it.
Slime molds could appear during hot weather, spoiling the looks of your mulch with their sprawling pink and yellow fungal bodies that resemble dog vomit. They seem most abundant on hardwood mulch.
Bulb and root eating rodents called voles thrive under heavy layers of mulch. This is one reason to go easy with the mulch and keep it between two and four inches deep, especially if you are growing tulips.
Volcano mulching is a common sight around newly planted trees. It results in a pile of mulch heaped up around the tree trunk and covering the bark, a situation that can cause serious diseases.
Insects and related pests may be attracted to mulch. This includes earwigs, millipedes and termites, which could find the mulch to be a good home if it is deep enough and made of a wood product.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
