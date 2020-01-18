The Lynchburg Association of REALTORS issued the following news release about a change in the organization’s leadership for 2020:
The Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®, announced it has chosen Meredith Ford as the organization’s next chief executive officer. Ford, who served as LAR’s director of MLS operations, succeeded Sandra Maschal, the board’s former CEO, on Jan. 1.
“After thorough succession planning and a comprehensive search process, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of this exceptional organization,” said Karen Hall, 2019 President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.
“Meredith’s commitment to member service, her desire to move our association forward and her organizational skills to coordinate the many facets of our organization makes her qualified to lead us successfully into the future.”
The selection of Ford caps a search process facilitated by Virginia REALTORS®, the state-level Association of REALTORS®.
“I have full confidence in the board’s choice, Meredith will be a remarkable leader who has shown the ability to foresee things that enhance our association and its membership. I’m confident that she will ensure that we will continue to lead the way in our industry across the state,” Hall said.
Ford, 39, had held the position of director of MLS operations since joining the staff of the LAR in 2002. A resident of Monroe, Ford grew up in Amherst County. Ford and her husband, Frank, have one daughter.
“I’m honored, and I’m grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated and talented professionals,” Ford said. “We offer innovative, relevant and insightful support to our members every day and I’m confident that LAR will continue to lead the way in the ongoing evolution of our area and beyond.”
Sandra Maschal, who exited the CEO post Dec. 31, expressed confidence in the board’s choice.
“I’m very happy with the board’s decision and could not be more excited about what’s next for this remarkable organization.”
Maschal, retired from the organization after leading its development over the past 43 years.
“It’s been a fantastic overall experience with countless memories that are among the best in my life,” Maschal said, reflecting on her tenure at LAR.
Hall added, “Sandra is a very highly regarded industry professional who has done a lot for LAR and its members” Hall said. “Her knowledge, commitment and engagement made a profound difference that will have a lasting impact.”
