The Lynchburg Association of REALTORS issued the following news release about a change in the organization’s leadership for 2020:
The Lynchburg Association of REALTORS® announced the installation of its 2020 President, Judy Woten, effective Jan. 4.
“I am honored to lead the Association and its membership and will be addressing the issues that matter most to our members,” said Woten. “The industry is growing, and changing each day with opportunities to further home ownership in our area.”
Woten was elected to the position by the Association Board of Directors and will oversee the membership of more than 800 participants.
“She joins a successful organization at a time when our industry is enjoying great momentum, thanks in part to low interest rates, a robust economy and low unemployment. With home ownership being the dream of most Americans, we are excited to welcome Judy to work on our behalf at both a local and state level,” said Karen Hall, the organization’s immediate past president.
The Lynchburg Association of REALTORS® provides member services and support to REALTORS and oversees the Multiple Listing Service, a conduit for cooperation of sales to its members.
“The Board is extremely thankful for the leadership of Karen Hall, immediate past president; Meredith Ford, Lynchburg Association of REALTORS® new CEO, and the commitment of the entire Board of Directors during this period of transition,” Woten said.
The Association, a member of Virginia REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS® offers services to more than 800 members servicing Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell.
Karen W. Hall is the immediate past president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors®, a John Stewart Walker, Inc. realtor®, licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Contact her at karen@karenwhall.com.
