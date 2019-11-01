The name of Dan Hague’s first loft project is a nod to one of his passions: rock climbing.
The term Redpoint refers to succeeding in climbing a particular route after previous unsuccessful attempts to conquer the rock.
It seems a fitting name, almost as though the building itself reached success when it opened as high-end lofts in 2013. Before then, the underused building was a seed warehouse, leather goods store and a used furniture showroom.
In a subtle nod to the loft’s name, the door to the street features a Black Diamond-brand climbing ax converted to a handle.
The three-story, 14,000-square-foot building at 1220 Main Street was constructed in 1914. Hague purchased the property as Rise Up Properties LLC in 2011 and developed it into residential units with a ground floor commercial space.
“I find it really gratifying to take a building that was underutilized and put it back into service as something functional,” he said.
Redpoint Lofts was the second of three downtown buildings Hague turned functional once again. The first was Rise Up Climbing at 1225 Church Street and, after Redpoint, he developed 1300 Main Street into the Redstar Flats.
Redpoint was Hague’s first loft project, though he has worked on restoring a number of houses. He decided to tackle a larger project just as the country was emerging from the financial crisis.
“It looked like an opportunity to, one, invest in something local that we could control; and two, downtown was just on the cusp of a really strong resurgence,” he said.
Now nearly 1,500 people live in downtown Lynchburg in 950 residential units, said Ashley Kershner, executive director of Downtown Lynchburg Association. She noted the urban push has resulted in the rehabilitation of a number of underused, vacant or blighted properties.
Kershner said her organization surveyed downtown residents in 2015 to get a feel for the type of people living in the heart of the city. At that time, 33 percent of residents were between the ages of 24 and 33, and more than three-quarters have masters degrees or doctorates.
But since that survey, Kershner said, they’ve had a large uptick in empty nesters who no longer want the upkeep of houses and lawns. And all these residents are supporting downtown restaurants and businesses that now are within walking distance of their homes.
“It’s created a neighborhood feel as more people are out there walking their dogs and meeting people,” she said. “It has added to the downtown ecosystem.”
Hague recently showed off a unit in Redpoint that had come onto the market. Redpoint was the first rehabilitation project Hague did using historic tax credits, which required the preservation of a number of elements from the building’s past.
“It’s a challenging process, but the tax credits themselves are very profitable,” he said. “You’re just kind of leaving a lot of money on the table if you ignore them. You can do whatever you want to these building without the tax credits, with the qualification that the HPC [Historic Preservation Commission] has to approve what you do on the outside but if you don’t want the state and federal tax credits, you can do anything you want on the inside.”
Each of the four 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath lofts give a sense of the past while featuring modern amenities. Exposed brick features prominently in the units and the refinished pine floors still show shadows of their past stained in the wood. The loft’s entryway once served as a covered alley for horse drawn carriages, complete with Belgian block, which remains exposed.
The units feature fully equipped kitchens with gas ranges. The counter tops are soapstone, quarried in Nelson County's Schuyler community. It is soft enough to carve with woodworking tools yet the stone is inert, meaning it can’t be etched with acids or stained.
Each has a full-size washer and dryer, new plumbing and electrical system and an energy efficient heating and cooling system. There's a monitoring system that allows the resident to see who is out front and let them in without having to go down to the street level. Each unit comes with one parking space in a private lot a few blocks away.
“The combination of those things makes these unique and you don’t really find a lot of apartments that have all of those things,” he said.
In three of the four units, Hague said, the living rooms are large enough for a lively game of basketball. The fourth features a sunken living room, with a staircase original to the old building.
“They are sizable, for sure,” he said. “The staircase is unique to this unit, so in all the other ones, this isn’t here and it’s all just a huge open space. So this one doesn’t look as big as the other ones because it’s broken up a bit.”
Hague has found the people who want to rent at Redpoint are single professionals in their 30s.
Resident Karina Hernandez said she has enjoyed the high ceilings and ample space in her loft, along with the fact that it is within easy walking distance to coffee shops.
“We wanted to get the true loft experience. We like not having an elevator although it’s painful," she said with a chuckle.
In the past decade, the downtown district has changed dramatically, as old factories and warehouses have been converted to lofts and once abandoned city blocks are now alive with businesses, restaurants and residents, the Downtown Lynchburg Association's website reads.
“Living downtown is an international trend, people moving back toward city centers from suburbs,” Hague said. “I really don’t know why they want to move downtown, but I suspect it has something to do with being close to everything. There’s some ecological advantage to re-inhabiting old buildings rather than building new ones, to not having to commute, to having your needs met with in your neighborhood.”
For downtown residents, that ecological advantage offers the historic charm inherent in the oldest part of the city, as well as dining options, river views and outdoor opportunities along the Blackwater Creek Trail.
