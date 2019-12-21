Fort Hill home became the perfect project for first-time owner

Sometimes I think about home ownership as an Old West pioneer adventure.
It sounds a little strange, but jumping from just having to put in a maintenance request when the water heater dies to having to figure out how to replace the monstrosity dumping a steady stream of steamy water in the basement feels a bit adventurous to me.
Some days it’s fun — the days when I am adding a touch of myself to the circa-1946 Cape Cod. Other days, the adventure begins with a frantic phone call to my favorite handyman — my father.
This week, I thought we’d do a little something different and give you a glance inside my home this Christmas.
It’s not a grandiose turn-of-the-century Queen Anne, or an antebellum Gothic Revival home. It’s a simpler house built just after the end of World War II in the Fort Hill area at a time when men were coming home from war and the city’s population grew modestly.
Houses along the street were built in roughly a 20-year span, from the mid-1930s to the mid-1950s. It’s this range of ages that gives the block its sense of variety. Some houses are brick, others sided, some are trimmed in greenstone. There’s Cape Cods and colonials, two-story and one-story homes.
The history of my house is a bit of a mystery, but little glimpses peek out as I’ve worked to make it my own.
My father picks on me because I fell for the little house with its dark, rich hardwood floors, gas log fireplace and patio fit for entertaining. I proclaimed it “perfect,” and then proceeded to change things the moment I moved in.
It was in good shape but lacked some things I wanted, such as central air and a dishwasher, and it had some needs, such as insulation and a new roof.
The first addition was the dishwasher. The kitchen isn’t very large but I never was that good at handwashing dishes. My father and I took a saw to the kitchen cabinets and I briefly wondered if this was a terrible idea. It was the first major change to the house and sawing apart kitchen cabinets is not for the faint of heart.
It turned out great. My father is skilled at creating beautiful things from wood; pieces of my furniture were designed and built by him.
Still, it made me nervous. The kitchen cabinets are quaint and like nothing you can find in home improvement stores these days. The upper cabinets feature a small shelf underneath and little side shelves framing the kitchen window, where I display an eclectic collection of coffee mugs.
After the dishwasher, we added two new lower cabinets — one next to the refrigerator for a place to pour drinks and place things as you root through the fridge, and one next to the stove to provide a work space that isn’t the hot stove top.
Lowe’s still carried the countertop pattern the prior owner used, so unless you look really closely at the way it rolls along the front edge, you’d never know they weren’t purchased at the same time.
One of the new cabinets came from the Habitat ReStore, though its door and drawer face were replaced with wood cut to match the rest of the cabinets.
The other, the one next to the stove, is my favorite. My father cut a custom false front that looks like four drawers, but when you pull any knob, the full cabinet pulls out to reveal all my spices and oils — things you want handy right next to the stove.
The kitchen still isn’t finished. A backsplash is needed behind the stove, but I can’t seem to find the tile used on the sink side so I’m still shopping for the right one to compliment, but not match the tile on the other side of the kitchen.
One December day, a few days before I hosted a holiday party, a patch of peeling paint in the living room caught my attention.
I picked at the edges of the paint blister and soon found the loose paint went much further than I expected. Before long, half the paint on one wall lay in strips on the floor and still more was loose.
Thus began the lengthy process of stripping all the paint from the living room walls and, during the party, my cute home resembled more of a haunted house than a Christmas wonderland.
After the old paint had been removed, I prepped the walls and applied a high-adhesion primer before painting the room a light gray with purple undertones.
That led to removing the peeling paint from the dining room, the stairwell and parts of the mudroom before it was over. I even stripped the paint from the brick on the fireplace hearth that had been painted red — but that had more to do with style than anything else.
Stripping the paint along the stairwell wall revealed names written there — “Bobby,” “Kenneth Bennett,” “Lo Mo Lo” and the rest is unreadable. I can only guess those who had a hand in building this home couldn’t resist signing their names to it.
After a friend suggested creating a feature wall, I decided to paint one wall of the stairwell with a trellis pattern created using semi-gloss and flat paint in the same light gray. The effect is subtle and, depending on the light, can range from invisible to gleaming.
The upper floor holds two bedrooms and a dormer with a 1950s-style black-and-white tiled bathroom. The sink and accompanying cabinet was replaced since the cabinet was totally 1970s and required I bend over to wash my hands. When I pulled it out of the bathroom, it disintegrated.
The bathroom also needed more light and a vent fan. When the roofers replaced the old, leaky roof, they added the ductwork for such a fan, so I later installed an elegant combination light and fan and had the wiring run so the room’s two lights come on together but the fan is on a separate switch.
The downstairs bathroom had a linoleum floor that I pulled up and replaced with black-and-white tile similar to the upstairs bath.
The bedrooms have a sort of barn shape to them, rising up about four feet before matching the pitch of the roof. Each has a dormer window projecting from the front of the house, looking almost like a pair of eyes.
This creates a little triangular dead space on the front and back where the roof continues its pitch down to the gutter but the interior walls fall straight to the floor.
When I set about to add insulation, I shimmied through a tiny void in front of the dormers to get to the walled off void behind it, and briefly wondered what would happen if I got stuck back there. Trapped in one of those dead spaces were three windows, still with stickers on them but clearly generations older than the replacement windows currently on the house.
Those old wood-framed panes still reside in the wall for some future homeowner to find one day.
I had hoped to stumble upon some artifacts from previous owners tucked into these voids but after crawling across virtually every inch of the house, I’ve only found a Campbell County dog tag, a disintegrating Rook card, a tag from a Christmas gift and a glass soda bottle bottled right here in Lynchburg.
A few of these finds are on display, along with the furniture passed down through the family, such as the dining room table my parents once had that I remember crawling under to scrawl my art on the underside as a child.
The eclectic collection of art on the walls is a combination of my own more mature paintings, my brother’s photography and the prints I collected over the years.
Outside, I’ve tried to create a little garden art, pulling out the old holly and boxwood bushes in favor of reblooming white gardenias and winter-blooming red camillas, which provide flowers from roughly April to January.
This fall, I planted tulips along the steps near the street to add what I hope will become a vibrant pop of red by the street.
In the back, along the fence line is a linear garden with strawberries and blueberries that the neighbor children help me pick (and eat).
My little house isn’t anything grand or historic but it’s home.
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Know a house that should be featured? Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
