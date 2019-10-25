Summer has come to an end and you're probably thinking you've lost the opportunity to sell until next summer. That's far from the truth.
Although the swarm of buyers on the market is not as hectic, the fall season brings out the most serious of lookers. They are the pool of buyers who waited out the summer frenzy to find their perfect home in the fall, and you don't want to miss these buyers. They are ready to make a move, today.
Don’t worry: Selling in a slower period does not equate to less money. That is a misconception based on untrue data. With the right agent and a correct price for your home, you can get a great deal selling in the fall. You might actually prefer it.
Here are the top three benefits to listing during the fall season.
Serious Buyers — Let's be honest, if buyers are out during the slow season looking for homes, they are serious and ready to buy. Although the summer brings a large crowd, that crowd contains a lot of people who are excited by the season, and fall into the "trend" of house hunting. These people end up being less serious about the process and tend to hold off for another time. If people are investing time to look during the fall season, they are more likely to be interested in buying your home, instead of just touring it.
Less Competition — Selling in the fall isn't something many families can accomplish due to busy personal schedules. That is why a significant amount of homes get listed in the summer season, adding a lot of competition. Selling in the fall means the potential house next door with slightly more perks listed during the summer doesn't make your home sit stagnant. It also doesn't devalue your home because of the house that could go up next door is under priced for your neighborhood, drawing away all of the attention. With a slower season, you get dedicated attention to your property, which increases the chance of a sale.
Easier to Find Your Dream Home — Not only do you get to benefit of a slower season during the selling process, but you also can benefit on the buying side. With less competition for your dream house, you can get a better deal. The summer brings a lot of missed opportunities for buyers on their dream homes because they go off the market instantly. This will give you the opportunity to get your home on the market and take your time to find the right one to resize into. A much calmer pace to the transaction will make it less stressful, and everyone all around happier. Some may feel rushed into buying a home overnight in the summer market due to the demand of activities, vacations and getting settled before school begins.
If you want a far more peaceful transaction at a calmer pace, selling during the fall is perfect for you. Call a Realtor today!
