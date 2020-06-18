News reports about Roundup weed killer’s potential role in cancer have made some users quit spraying it. Alternatives to Roundup are available, though nothing quite measures up where perennial weeds are concerned.
Weeds with an annual life cycle are easy to control with various products and techniques. The perennial weeds, with their ability to regenerate new growth from their storage roots, bulbs, rhizomes and stolons, present the greatest challenge.
Roundup contains glyphosate, a chemical that does what other weed killers do not.
It is popular for several reasons. Glyphosate controls most weeds, including perennials, because it is absorbed by leaves and other green plant parts and trans-located downward to kill roots and other food storage organs. Nothing else controls wiregrass with one or two treatments.
Roundup’s ability to bind tightly to soil particles and leave behind little or no soil residue makes it possible to start planting in treated areas as soon as one week after you spray. Until recently, it was known to be one of the safest pesticides available with low toxicity to mammals.
Pulling weeds and digging them up was the only way to control weeds for millennia. These methods still work for most young weeds, but they are time consuming and could result in personal injury to fingers, hands, wrists, elbows, shoulders and backs.
Weeds, such as white clover, nut sedge and wiregrass, are not controlled as well as others. Pieces of their stolons, rhizomes and bulblets remain in the soil when you finish pulling and digging.
Cultivating with a hoe or rototiller is deadly to annual weeds. Perennials need regularly scheduled cultivation for months or years.
Covering weeds with a layer of black plastic for a year or more kills most of them. Covering with clear plastic in a process called solarization raises the temperature so high most weeds die.
Young weeds may be killed with mulch, if you spread it thickly enough to exclude light from the weed leaves.
Waiting for the seasons to change is another strategy. It works for summer annual weeds such as crabgrass, which are killed by frost, and for winter annual weeds, such as chickweed that die in the heat of summer.
Special torches are used for flame weeding. Salt, likewise, is harmful to all plants and risky to use.
Many kinds of plant oils (citrus, clove, thyme), acids (citric, vinegar), soaps and iron HEDTA are available as herbicide products. Their main use is for controlling weeds in the seedling stage.
Brush killer containing triclopyr does a good job on poison ivy and many other woody weeds, but not grasses.
Finale contains gluphosinate. It is systemic in weed leaves but does not move down to the roots.
Products that control only grasses without harm to other plants are an option. These include Ornamec (fluazifop-P-butyl), Acclaim (fenoxaprop) and Bonide Grass Beater (sethoxydim).
One application takes care of crabgrass and other annual weedy grasses. Perennial grasses, such as wiregrass and nimblewill will require more than that.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
