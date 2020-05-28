Weeds have been growing well this spring and readers want less of them.
Q. I don’t know what this weed is but I sprayed it with Ortho Weed B Gon to no effect. The weed turns yellow but then it is back. It’s spreading like wildfire. Can you identify it and tell me how to kill it? This is the first year we have had the weed.
— D.L., Lynchburg
A. The plant looks like a European species of veronica called corn speedwell. It creeps across the lawn like wildfire, and there is more of it than usual right now due to the rainy conditions. Speedwell invades thin turf most rapidly, so to avoid the need for weed killers you must upgrade your lawn’s density by overseeding, fertilizing, liming and watering when necessary. This weed’s seeds germinate in fall, which is the best time to control it. Look for a bottle of Gordon’s Speed Zone Lawn Weed Killer at a farm supply store. It contains an ingredient called carfentrazone that will take care of speedwell and most other weeds not controlled by Weed B Gon.
Q. I was wondering if you know of any new herbicides that would be successful against Japanese stiltgrass. I’m still dealing with the same nemesis after many years of watching it gradually take over much of my lawn.
—V.S., Lynchburg
A. There are no new products for stiltgrass in lawns. Your best bet is to use a crabgrass preventer as most of those products are effective on this weed too.
Stiltgrass seeds germinate earlier than crabgrass seeds so apply the product by March 1.
Q. The dahlia has always been one of my favorite flowers. I have several that are a few years old and they over winter very well. I’m from Maryland and my mother raised them. We always had to dig them in the fall and store them in the cellar.
My dahlias grow into beautiful bushes but they mature early, hence they are very tall and start blooming in June. This is basically a fall-blooming flower and mine become tall and unwieldy by then. Is there any way to control growth and especially keep them from blooming before their cool weather blooming time?
— T.M., Appomattox
A. Your photos show some gorgeous pink and yellow cactus-flowered dahlias growing on bushy and vigorous looking plants. To delay their blooming season and make them grow more compactly you could start a program of repeatedly pinching and pruning them. This technique effectively delays flowering of black-eyed Susan and garden phlox, and it likely will help with your dahlias.
You are lucky to have dahlias that grow back as hardy perennials. They are rated for zones nine and 10 on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s cold hardiness zone map, and that is central and south Florida.
A native of Mexico, the dahlia is named after Dr. Anders Dahl, a Swedish botanist who studied with Linnaeus.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
