Warm weather has brought out all kinds of critters. Some of them have four legs, while others have six or eight.
Q. First, let me say how glad I am that you are not fully retired and still write a weekly article for The News & Advance in Sunday’s Welcome Home insert.
I know you are not a spider identification expert but, maybe if you don’t know what kind of spider this is, you could forward these pictures to someone at Virginia Tech who is. I would certainly appreciate it. I want to know if this is a brown recluse. The reason these pictures are up close and personal is my husband is a photographer, and this spider was stuck on a glue trap in our garage. I admit to having arachnophobia. I can readily identify a black widow but not the brown recluse.
— S.F., Altavista
A. I do not know the name of your spider but I doubt it is a brown recluse because it has no violin- shaped mark on its head.
Also, your spider has black spines on its legs and the brown recluse does not. Virginia Tech has insect experts, who also know spiders and you can access them through the Rustburg office of Virginia Cooperative Extension at (434) 332-9538.
Q. These strange growths have appeared on the leaves of wild bushes growing in a forested area next to my home. Any idea what they are?
— M.D., Lynchburg
A. Your pictures show inch-long spindle galls growing from the upper surfaces of leaves. Each one can contain 200 baby spindle gall mites. Spindle galls are an interesting phenomenon and something to admire, but they are not harmful to plants.
Q. Something has started raiding my mason bee box, presumably at night. The tubes where they lay eggs were tightly inserted so whatever is doing it has strength and dexterity. It appears to target the tubes with cocoons. Any idea what it is and what to do about it?
— N.K., Lynchburg
A. The most likely culprit is a nocturnal raccoon. This muscular mammal enjoys eating larvae of hymenopteran insects, such as yellow jackets and bees. You could use some kind of sheet metal barrier, such as the ones used to protect bird houses, to keep it from climbing up the post supporting your bee box.
Q. I was just putting a pre-emergence weed killer out on the lawn and was surprised to see how awful it looks close up. I have all these dinner-plate-sized round areas that look like shredded wheat. If my dog were allowed in this area, I would be inclined to blame her, but she is not.
— D.S., Forest
A. Your pictures show shredded wheat spots with a pinkish cast in an otherwise green lawn. The cause is red thread, a lawn disease caused by a fungus that thrives in wet weather. Red thread will go away in a month without any effort on your part.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
