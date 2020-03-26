Spring is a time to focus on perennial flowers. Trimming and cutting back are major tasks every year in an effort to get rid of last year’s withered growth and encourage new stems and leaves.
The dry stalks of asters need cutting close to the ground. Their fresh green leaves form a solid mat over the soil surface, and you can expand your supply of fall blooming aster plants by digging up small clumps and transplanting them.
Rudbeckia Goldsturm or black-eyed Susan also has dead flower stalks to trim. You may notice young black-eyed Susans growing in your garden, as this plant spreads by seeds.
Cutting down to the ground also is the way to handle butterfly weed, a native member of the milkweed family that attracts a variety of pollinators. Transplanting is difficult because the plant has a deep tap root instead of shallow fibrous roots.
Purple coneflower’s old flower stalks are ready for removal. Its seed heads provided food for birds in winter and now the heads can go.
Daylily flower stalks from last year are lying on the ground and are easy to pull up and discard. You can divide the plants in spring or fall to increase your daylily collection.
Dividing and transplanting in spring also works for the hybrid fireworks goldenrod, which begins to bloom in late summer along with the wild native goldenrods. Its wiry stems need cutting back close to the ground.
Grasses must be cut back in every year in early spring. This includes the various kinds of fountain grass and miscanthus (maiden grass, zebra grass, Chinese silver grass, etc.) but not necessarily pampas grass.
The tall flower stalks of hollyhocks slump to the ground in winter. Cutting them down and hauling them away makes your plants ready to renew their growth.
Lenten rose’s old leaves lie flat on the ground ready to be cut off. Once the current blooming season is finished new leaves will grow.
Bearded irises bloom next month so dividing and transplanting them needs to wait until late summer. The one essential spring maintenance item is cutting out the spent flower stalks after they finish blooming.
The way to handle Siberian irises is to cut off all of their old leaves down to a height of six inches. If you deadhead this invasive iris after it blooms there will be no unwanted seedlings popping up here and there in your garden.
As new sprouts show at the soil surface it is time to cut back the dead flowering stems of chrysanthemums. If there are no new leaves or other signs of life, you can assume the mums you planted were not very cold hardy.
Peony’s old leaves lie sprawled across the ground in a state of decomposition. You can remove them or simply apply a fresh layer of mulch to cover them up.
Garden phlox is cut to the ground in March. Pruning half of its stems in April will prolong the flowering season.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
