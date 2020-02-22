Roses have been getting some attention. Their new growth seems earlier than normal, impacting the timing of essential cultural practices.
Q. Due to the warm weather in the Lynchburg area during December, January and so far in February, I have noticed the new spring leaves are sprouting on my rose bushes. I usually always prune them sometime during these months when it is cold. However, since we have not had the coldness needed to stunt the growth process, and the old rose hips and extended growth from last season are still there, I am wondering if I prune them now during this warm patch and then a cold snap comes back as is forecasted by the weather station, how will this affect my bushes? I expect the cold snap will kill the new growth I am seeing now but will these bushes start growing again when spring weather is finally here for good? Can you advise me on this? I care for several neighbors’ yards and this will give me information for all of them. Pondering on roses. — P.B., Lynchburg
A. Pruning your roses this month should be fine, but you never know what may happen. We could be in for most anything as winter continues, since climate change causes extremes of weather including deep freezes. Most roses are pruned annually when leaf buds first begin growth. This can be February or March depending on the weather trends and the particular roses involved. A cold snap after pruning will cause no problems for your roses, unless it is unusually cold and long lived. If they do happen to be hurt by frigid conditions, you can trim off the affected leaves and branches and look forward to new growth appearing in spring and summer.
Q. I have some rose bushes that I would like to transplant this spring. With the mild weather they have already started to sprout. When would be the best time to relocate them? — J.G., Amherst
A. The preferred times for transplanting established roses are late fall and early spring when the plants are dormant or close to it. This rule of thumb also can include late winter when mild weather conditions put an end to dormancy and new leaves have begun to grow. You actually can transplant rose bushes as late as April, if you cut their stems back by half.
Q. I use rain barrels to collect water from my garage roof and it feeds into polyethylene tanks about 300 gallons in volume. A scum appears in the tanks after a while and I assume it is algae. An internet search on algae control suggested the possibility of adding bleach or vinegar to the stored water. Do you have any suggestions on algae control or should I ignore it? Should I be concerned the algae laden water can be a health hazard when used to water the garden? —B.L., Goode
A. Your algae likely is not to hurt anything.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
