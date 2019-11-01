While indoor gardening becomes a priority this month, you still need to spend time outdoors finishing lawn and garden chores.
Getting fallen leaves off your lawn is one of the main objectives this month. Letting leaves cover your lawn for too long causes damage by excluding light and air.
Leaf covering also encourage ticks. Female ticks drop from host animals, such as rabbits and deer, when they are ready to lay eggs. Ground blanketed with tree leaves is the natural place for tick eggs to hatch and for larval seed ticks to survive.
One way to deal with leaves is to rake them onto a tarp and drag them to a place where you can turn them to compost. That could be as simple as a circle of fence wire where the leaves can be contained as they rot.
Another popular way to recycle leaves is by using a lawnmower to chop them up and allow the particles to sift into your lawn to decompose in place.
Harvesting continues in vegetable gardens. Cold hardy lettuce, cabbage and kale are a few of the fresh foods now available.
It is time to dispose of the unsightly remains of your cucumber and tomato vines. They contain the spores of various fungal diseases and keeping them around is not helpful.
To prepare for next year's tomato crop you could mix compost and lime into the soil. Lime provides the calcium needed to prevent blossom end rot.
This month is garlic planting time. Individual cloves go in the ground three inches deep and six inches apart for best results.
Fresh green growth is popping out of the ground in the form of chickweed and henbit seedlings. You can control them by cultivating or spreading a thick layer of mulch.
Houseplants are adjusting to the short days, cloudy weather and cooler temperatures of autumn. Growth has slowed and their need for water is less.
Overwatering is the most common cause of houseplant problems. To prevent it, probe the pot of soil with your finger to feel for moisture before adding more water.
When you decide it is time to water houseplants give them enough to soak their soil completely, and then hold off giving any more until the soil dries out again over the course of weeks or even months.
The time has come to buy amaryllis bulbs and pot them up. They will produce up to three stalks full of huge flowers over a two month period if you buy the 34 cm grapefruit size bulbs instead of the less expensive smaller amaryllis bulbs the size of lemons.
Amaryllis bulbs perform best in small pots just two inches wider than they are. Having one third of the bulb under the soil and two thirds of it above the soil is ideal for these bulbous plants which are capable of blooming every winter for years.
