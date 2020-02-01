Crocus and winter jasmine come out of dormancy this month along with gardeners tired of winter. Spring’s arrival in six weeks gives us a reason to stay busy.
Houseplant repotting season starts in February and runs through the end of summer. This essential cultural practice works best when carried out just before or during a period of rapid growth.
Repotting is for pot-bound and root-bound plants — ones with masses of roots clogging the pot’s drainage holes, and the ones that need watering too often.
Getting them out of their old pots can be a struggle when roots are packed tightly inside. You may need to cut or break the old pot apart if the plant will not drop out when you turn it upside down and shake it.
Growing seedlings to plant in your garden is another timely activity. This includes herbs and vegetables, plus annual and perennial flowers.
Frost-free conditions are months away, so the seeds to sow now are of plants with cold tolerance or slow growth. It is a better time for sowing wax begonia, viola and snapdragon than it is zinnia, cosmos and sunflower.
You could be planting seeds outdoors directly in your garden toward the end of the month, weather permitting. This effort involves the hardiest vegetables such as turnip, radish, spinach, mesclun mix and peas (green peas, snow peas, snap peas).
Cutting back the remnants of last year’s perennial flowers may begin anytime. The next few weeks are ideal for clipping liriope and peony to make way for new growth, which begins to appear in early March.
The pruning season is underway in orchards this month just as it is in your yard. February is one of the best times to prune abelia, arborvitae, boxwood, butterfly bush, cherry laurel, cotoneaster, red twig dogwood, eleagnus, euonymus, juniper, nandina, osmanthus, photinia, privet, Japanese spirea, vitex and yew.
You can identify Emerald Green arborvitae by its tall, skinny form and the deer browsing its leaves and twigs as high as they can reach. This popular evergreen may need to have corrective pruning done when a heavy load of snow puts a permanent bend in one or more of its vertical stems.
The other arborvitae in vogue now is Green Giant which lives up to its name with a mature height of 75 feet.
If any of your arborvitaes need pruning, treat them with care to make sure they remain healthy. This means limiting your pruning cuts to one- and two-year-old wood with living buds that will generate new leaves. Another guideline is to always allow some foliage to remain below the point where you cut a branch, and never remove the tree’s lowest branches.
Your lawn mower will need to start running when spring gets here. Now would be a good time to fire it up and make sure it’s working, while also checking for signs of gnawing and nesting by mice.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
