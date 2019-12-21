Anyone can have a green thumb where houseplants are concerned. One key to success is ignoring the myths, misconceptions and misinformation surrounding them.
Myth: Houseplants grown for their colorful foliage do not produce flowers.
Fact: All of them, except for members of the fern family, will bloom sooner or later if growing conditions are right. Plant age also is important. Begonias flower when young but you will have to wait many years to see blooms on your snake plant, dracaena, palm and elephant foot tree.
Myth: Watering once per week meets the needs of houseplants.
Fact: Weekly is too often for most houseplants. Unless your plant is in a warm room with low humidity, watering once or twice per month is enough.
Myth: Houseplants require large amounts of sun.
Fact: Croton and Norfolk Island pine grow best with direct sun but most houseplants can get by on bright indirect light. Plants such as pothos, peperomia, snake plant and cast iron plant can survive with very dim light.
Myth: Yellowing leaves indicate a need for plant food.
Fact: That often is true but they also could be showing the effect of too much or too little water, a build up of soluble salts in the houseplant soil, poor quality potting soil, a sudden change in light levels or a combination of these factors. It also is normal for the oldest leaves to turn yellow as they age.
Myths: Houseplants go dormant during winter.
Fact: In reality, houseplants always are growing. They grow more slowly now due to the short days and cooler temperatures. One exception is amaryllis which goes dormant every fall as it prepares for its flowering season.
Myth: Houseplants need repotting once per year to allow their roots more room to grow.
Fact: Infrequent repotting is fine. Most houseplants will be OK in the same pot for five to 20 years.
Myth: The bigger the pot, the bigger a houseplant will grow.
Fact: Growth is best when a houseplant is slightly to moderately pot bound, with its roots filling most of the pot. Pots too large for the plant can stay wet for long periods, which often leads to root rot disease.
Myth: Spraying a mist of water on houseplants on a daily basis makes them grow better.
Fact: Most houseplants are quite tolerant of dry indoor air and misting them is optional.
Myth: Poinsettias are toxic and may be fatal if eaten.
Fact: Their toxicity is mild and eating them, which is not recommended, does not kill anyone. People and pets may have an upset stomach if they manage to swallow any of this bitter plant. Poinsettia’s milky white latex sap could cause a slight rash in allergic individuals, but it is nowhere near as harmful and painful as the latex sap of a related houseplant called pencil cactus. If you are concerned about accidental poisoning of pets and children, you would be better off worrying about mistletoe berries than poinsettias.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
