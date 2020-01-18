Your home is a habitat for more than just people and pets. Lots of small critters are probably sharing it with you.
Some are pests. Quite a few helpful eat those pests.
It is normal to have a ground beetle or two in your home. This inch-long dark brown insect crawls around on your floors eating other insects, and you rarely see more than one of them.
Another solitary hunter of spiders and insects is house centipede. It races through your house at night on 15 pairs of legs, and you may find one in your bath tub, unable to climb out.
A pair of long antennae sticking out of its head gives house centipede a body length of two inches, making it the largest of your indoor fauna. Although fearsome in appearance, a house centipede is harmless and always runs away when people approach.
Many members of the spider family cohabitate with us and getting rid of them is not always necessary or practical. These predators eat large numbers of insects and do not present a threat to humans.
One exception to this is black widow, a rarely seen poisonous spider that prefers to live hidden away in dark places. It can show up anywhere in your home, including a sunny living room.
The sight of a large, hairy wolf spider running across the floor is enough to inspire acute arachnophobia. This outdoor spider often comes into basements where it hunts prey such as insects and other spiders, while avoiding people. It causes people no harm.
American house spiders live in basements, crawl spaces and other secluded and undisturbed areas, spinning a loose tangle of cobwebs.
Cellar spiders live downstairs near the floor and ceiling. Jumping spiders, active during the day, spend time on windows, walls, ceilings and other surfaces with plenty of sunlight.
Crackers, flour and similar foods will be fouled if Indian meal moths get into them. Their larvae eat your food while adult moths fly clumsily around the house looking for a mate.
Finding and tossing out the infested foods is the first step in controlling them. Then you need to vacuum the food storage area, taking care to vacuum up any of the pest’s cream colored larvae seen climbing the walls.
Wood roaches are accidental invaders, frequently brought indoors with firewood. They cause no harm and you can ignore them.
The roaches to worry about are German cockroaches — the ones that come out at night to feed on all kinds of food and spread disease in your kitchen. Instead of spraying to control them you can apply some roach killing gel containing fipronil, the same ingredient found in the flea and tick products used on pets.
Basements with high humidity may appeal to various creatures, including cave crickets, springtails and millipedes.
Although they resemble worms, millipedes actually are hard-shelled arthropods that crunch if you step on them. You will find them on the floor and occasionally climbing up walls.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
