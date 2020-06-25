Readers want gladiolus flowers and they have had enough of woodpeckers and weeds.
Q. I planted 175 gladiolus corms in April. They now have lovely tall green leaves. But not a single one has a stalk for blooming. I planted some in brand new raised beds with a mixture of potting soil and garden dirt. I planted some in old raised beds where gladiolus grew last year. I planted some directly in the ground and some in containers. Not a single one has a stalk for blooming. I got the glads from the K. van Bourgondien catalog. They refunded my money and didn’t know what happened. I did not use any fertilizer. I would appreciate your thoughts about whether I should go ahead and pull them up and throw them away, keep them or plant something new. I had grand plans for floral arrangements and now have nothing. I live off of Link Road.
— S.R.,
Lynchburg
A. Do not give up on the gladiolus plants. They can take as long as 100 days to bloom after you plant them. Your gladiolus flower spikes should be ready sometime in July.
Q. I live in a house of all cedar siding. This year, I have experienced extreme problems with woodpeckers doing damage to my house. I do not know if you can help with this problem or give me any information about where I can find something that will get rid of them. I do not want to hurt the woodpeckers but they are doing a lot of damage. I live in Bedford County and have deer and other critters so I am used to wildlife, but these woodpeckers are driving me crazy. I go outside to clap my hands or make other noises but the birds don’t seem to care and, if they fly away, I am hardly back in the house before they return.
— M.G., Lynchburg
A. Woodpeckers pecking on houses is a problem. They do it for several reasons and there is no known way to stop them that is both practical and consistently effective. Woodpeckers were studied by America’s premier bird organization, Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology, which tested the effects of providing suet and roosting boxes along with deterrents such as Prowler Owls, Irri-Tape, Bird Pro Sound System and Scare Eye (all made by Bird-X Inc.). Most effective by far was Irri-Tape Bird Repellent Ribbon. Houses the color of cedar and other earth tones attract the most woodpeckers. Less appealing are pastels and white. They have no interest in vinyl and aluminum siding.
Q. Over the years I rarely had weeds growing in my evergreen (needle-type) ground cover, and when they did, I’d reach down to pull them up by the root. But last summer my health prevented that so some weeds got started. This year is a mess. Is there a spray I could use to kill these broadleaf weeds and not harm my ground cover?
— C.M., Lynchburg
A. Unfortunately there is no such product available.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.