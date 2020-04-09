Boxwoods should be green. When the color is off, you can assume something is causing them stress.
Q. I was hoping you could tell me why every winter/spring my boxwoods look this way. They have been in the ground about six years, but it happens every winter/spring.
— V.H., Lynchburg
A. Your photos show dead leaves mixed in with green leaves, instead of the usual bronzing seen in winter when Korean and certain other kinds of boxwood are growing in places exposed to sun and wind. It seems logical cold weather must be involved in the boxwood problem because it happens every winter. Their condition could be the result of pruning if it was done in August or September, as that timing usually promotes growth of tender new shoots vulnerable to freezes. You may get further help with the problem by calling Lynchburg’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office at (434) 455-3740.
Q. I have long enjoyed your column in The News & Advance and recently read your article, “Choosing between baby plants and seeds.” I will be planting a small garden for my family and would like to expand beyond tomatoes and cucumbers this year. I have time and space, and what better way to stay busy than getting my hands in the dirt! Could you please offer the names of a few seed sources you have found reliable to deal with? Also will these seed catalog companies offer small packages, like I would find at Southern States, so I do not have to buy in bulk?
— C.H., Lynchburg
A. The seed sources I depend on are Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Twilley Seeds, Renee’s Garden Seeds, Burpee Seeds, Park Seed and High Mowing Seeds. The seem to be reliable and they do sell small packages. My onion plants come from Dixondale Farms in south Texas and my blueberry and raspberry plants come from Nourse Farms in Massachusetts.
Q. I have a real problem with white flies, at least I think that is what they are. They fly when I shake the plant and they lay their eggs on the underside of the leaf. I have tried Bio-Neem on them but it just does not do the trick. I had them almost covering my hibiscus plant, in fact. I cut all the limbs back to nothing and now it is coming back again. Do these flies nest in the potting soil? How do I get rid of them if possible? Any advice you can give will be helpful.
— S.W., Lynchburg
A. It sounds like you do have white flies, and they complete their life cycle on the plant instead of in the potting soil. Getting rid of them is very difficult. Throwing out the infested plants is sometimes the best thing to do. Virginia Tech recommends an imidacloprid soil drench or spraying two to three times at seven to 10 day intervals with permethrin, pyrethrin or neem. For personal safety, it is always best to do these things outdoors.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
