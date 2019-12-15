Plants play a central role in December celebrations, and they have done so for thousands of years.
Ancient cultures from the Romans and Egyptians to the Saxons and Celts observed the winter solstice (Dec. 21) when the days are at their shortest and nights are at their longest, and plants were involved heavily.
Evergreen plants were assumed to have magical properties. Their ability to stay green all year made them symbols of eternal life.
Celts brought evergreens into their homes during the solstice to provide a winter refuge for friendly woodland spirits. Indoor evergreens gave people hope for continued survival and prosperity in the new year.
The indoor Christmas tree tradition spread to America when German mercenaries came here to assist the British in the Revolutionary War. It caught on in Richmond and Williamsburg by 1846.
Mistletoe has a colorful history. It was considered a plant of peace in Scandinavia under which enemies could become friendly and quarreling couples could kiss and make up.
Hanging a sprig of mistletoe over a doorway was thought to keep out evil spirits. Many cultures believed it had supernatural powers, probably because the plant lives high up in trees with no connection to the ground.
Mistletoe is a parasitic evergreen plant that grows by sinking its root-like haustoria into the branches of trees to obtain nutrients and water. Birds such as robins and cedar waxwings eat its seeds and then spread them among oak trees in our area.
Holly hung on the front doors of homes was supposed to protect the occupants from harm. It was a common decoration in solstice celebrations, with Druids wearing it on their heads and Romans making offerings of holly to their god of agriculture, Saturn, during the annual winter Saturnalia festival.
Their holly was a European plant called English holly. In Lynchburg, we can choose from American, Foster, Burford and Blue Princess hollies.
Ivy was worn as a crown or made into wreaths and garlands. Under English tradition no ivy or holly was allowed indoors until Christmas Eve.
Oak tree trunks were lit on fire and used as Yule logs by Saxons and Celts. If the fire burned nonstop for 12 days, they would expect good health and abundant harvests in the new year.
Joel Poinsett, America's first ambassador to Mexico, admired winter blooming wild flowers in the hills around Taxco de Alarcon and brought some home to Charleston in 1824. He introduced them into the budding United States horticulture industry and by 1836 people were calling them poinsettias.
Mexico's Aztecs used poinsettias for decorations and also a fever remedy and purple dye, calling the plants cuetlaxochitl. After Cortez conquered the Aztec empire in 1521 Franciscan monks included red poinsettias in their nativity processions.
Poinsett went on to become Secretary of War and carry out the Indian Removal Act of Andrew Jackson. He also was among the founders of the National Institute for Promotion of Science, which later evolved into the Smithsonian Institution.
