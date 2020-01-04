Gardening activity slows down in winter but it does not stop. There always is something to do.
Planning your spring, summer and fall gardens can keep you busy this month. The job of deciding what to plant is made easier by the many seed and plant catalogs beginning to arrive in the mail.
Looking at photographs of your gardens taken over the years also will be helpful. In them, you may see plantings that were successful and others that failed to reach their potential.
Consider plant spacing when adding up the number of plants needed for your gardens. Roses and tomato plants grow well with five feet between plants while a three-foot spacing is fine for peppers and spreading petunias such as the Wave series.
Crop rotation is another planning issue to keep in mind. Growing tomatoes or other vegetables and flowers in the same soil every year is not recommended because soil-borne diseases will cause problems.
You can find plenty of inspiration online at the National Garden Bureau (www.ngb.org) and All America Selections (all-americaselections.org). The bureau, which has declared 2020 to be the Year of the Corn, Iris, Lavender, Hydrangea and Lantana, has extensive information and hundreds of photos, along with plants featured in previous years.
Once your choices are made, it is time to order seeds and plants. Any seeds left over from last year probably still are good if you kept them in a cool, dark place in an airtight container.
Weed seeds have been germinating outdoors in recent weeks. Thousands of tiny plants are infesting garden beds — plants that will grow up to be bittercress, henbit, veronica and deadnettle.
Spreading mulch is the natural way to control the weed seedlings. A thick layer of pine bark, wood chips, cypress or hard wood mulch will smother them and help prevent crabgrass from sprouting when spring comes.
Another timely outdoor chore is controlling invasive English ivy. This weed from Europe climbs trees and slowly kills them with its rampant growth.
The first step in saving trees is to cut the ivy vines close to the ground and sever the plant’s connection to the soil. Then you either dig up the ivy by its roots (easier said than done) or paint brush killer onto the freshly cut ivy stumps to poison its roots in a so-called stump treatment.
Pruning and clipping can keep you busy outdoors this month. January is one of the best times of year for pruning shrubbery such as abelia, arborvitae, beauty berry, boxwood, butterfly bush, cherry laurel, cotoneaster, euonymus, hypericum, juniper, nandina, osmanthus, photinia, privet, smoke tree, Japanese spirea and yew.
Cutting at ground level to eliminate a few of the oldest canes every year often is suggested for nandina bushes. The remaining canes can be cut back to various lengths in an effort to stimulate a dense canopy of leaves.
You also can cut the whole plant down to about six inches. Nandina thrives on pruning.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
