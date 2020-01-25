New roses come along every year. The 2020 crop has many attractive entries with unique colors, fragrances and growth habits that will make you want to plant them.
A modern bush rose, Pink Brick House is compact enough to perform well in containers as well as landscapes. Its fluorescent pink flowers have 15 petals each clustered around a yellow center. Like many new roses, this hybrid floribunda resembles an old-fashioned rose.
Pink Brick House plants are grown on their own roots rather than being grafted. This could result in a healthier and more vigorous plant than you would get with roses produced by grafting and budding.
Three new David Austin shrub roses have been released for 2020. New ones continue to enter the market and appear in catalogs following the prolific English rose breeder’s death at age 92 in 2018.
Most interesting of all is a rose called Tottering by Gently. Its masses of five-petaled single flowers have the appearance of wildflowers that bloom in large sprays of multiple shades of yellow.
Then there are the more typical English roses, producing deeply cupped blooms with 100 petals each. Emily Bronte has two-tone pink and apricot flowers while The Mill on the Floss is a deep shade of lilac pink.
The new rose from Wayside Gardens (www.waysidegardens.com) is a vigorous and tough plant called Harlow Carr or Aushouse. Its three-inch ruffled blooms of vibrant pink have a high petal count and grow on a compact, rounded four-foot-tall bush.
Last year’s Women’s Celebration Rose, presented by Jackson & Perkins, has been renamed and reintroduced as the Nora Virginia Rose. This was done to honor an accomplished Chicago mother of three and rose enthusiast who grew and evaluated Jackson & Perkins rose bushes for many years.
Her rose is a hybrid tea with full-looking, high-centered flowers having 30 petals each. They are yellow in the center fading to pink and white toward the edge, and ideal for use as cut flowers.
Another J&P rose release for 2020 is Like No Other, a rounded and bushy magenta-purple floribunda with old-fashioned double flowers packed with 120 to 140 petals each.
Its fragrance is described as strong myrrh, fruity, unique and intoxicating.
A rose breeder crossed Pumpkin Patch with Doris Day to create a new grandiflora rose called Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Its blooms of ochre gold are pointed and ovoid, with 25 petals and a light pink blush. The fragrance is mildly fruity to tea.
Twenty years ago, the first Knock Out roses came on the market and now there is a new red one called Petite Knock Out. At only 18 inches tall, it will have many uses in containers and landscape beds.
Applications for Lynchburg’s 2020 Master Gardener volunteer training program are due by the end of this month. More information is available at www.hcmga.com. As a volunteer Master Gardener you can help with horticultural education in Lynchburg as well as the counties of Campbell and Amherst.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
