Houseplants have been purchased in record numbers in recent years — thanks in large part to a younger demographic, the so-called millennials.
Their love of indoor foliage has taken root.
Spending on houseplants by those born between 1981 and 1996 has grown faster than spending by any other age group. It has given new life to the plant industry, which suffered greatly after the 2008 recession.
Houseplant sales grew in the past three years to $1.7 billion nationwide. Average household spending on houseplants rose from $30 in 2016 to $50 in 2018.
Lawn and garden purchases totaled $52.3 billion in 2018, a quarter of that spending came from those between the between 18 and 34.
Social media plays a role, with houseplants occupy Ebay, Etsy and, particularly, Instagram. Pictures of homes full of houseplants inspire Instagram users to buy more houseplants. Home decor with potted plants is the rage right now, much as it was in the green revolution of the 1970s.
While only 10 percent of lawn and garden sales currently take place online, this situation could change soon. Millennials are flocking to online houseplant sources such as Logee's, The Sill and Terrain to get home delivery of decorative foliage.
Small brick and mortar stores selling houseplants are cropping up where none existed before. The stores appeal to their younger client base by offering workshops, such as "Houseplants 101," and by hosting cocktail parties with their plant inventories on display.
Millennials have embraced houseplants for various reasons, including lifestyle trends.
Many young people live in cities where they rent small apartments with no connection to the land. They crave some interaction with nature and houseplants provide that.
Parenthood is not a priority for some millennials. Instead they become "plant parents", practicing nurturing skills with houseplants while considering future children.
Houseplants also help prepare millennials for owning a pet — and houseplants do not chew up the couch or make a mess on the floor.
Fitness and wellness are important to millennials and houseplants fit right in with these priorities. Young people are in tune with healthy living and, for many, that involves being surrounded by attractive living plants that put oxygen into the air and soak up carbon dioxide.
Millennials suffering from job related stress and worries about student loans can turn to houseplants for comfort. Coming home to an apartment stuffed with houseplants is a good thing.
Two foliage plants in particular seem to have a huge following, fiddle leaf fig and a philodendron relative called Monstera, otherwise known as the Swiss cheese plant.
Houseplant popularity comes and goes. Heart leaf philodendron was number one for much of the 20th century, with African violets taking over the top spot in the 1960s, spider plants in the 1970s, weeping figs in the 1980s and peace lilies in the 2000s.
