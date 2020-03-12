Lawns and trees have caught the attention of newspaper readers. And their questions seem to have no easy answers.
Q. I note several patches of moss in my lawn. Is moss a sign of sour soil that needs a good dose of lime? I’ve used moss killer in past springs but memory suggests the moss is back in the same spots. Some of it is along a border lined for many years with pine trees.
— C.M., Lynchburg
A. Mosses such as Brynum, Hypnum and Ceratodon are common in lawns and, when they show up, it means your lawn’s environment does not favor grass growth. The soil could be sour with acidic conditions or its nutrient levels could be low. Sending a sample of your lawn soil for testing to the laboratory at Virginia Tech is the best thing to do. The soil testing lab will send a report telling you exactly how much lime and fertilizer your lawn needs. If lime is called for, you can spread 50 pounds per 1,000 square feet per month. Moss may need to be removed by physical means (rake) prior to reseeding the area. You can discourage small amounts of moss by aerating and seeding along with fertilizing and liming.
Q. I would like your advice please. The tree in my photo is a 75+ year old oak in our backyard. This is my favorite tree on our property. It had tons of acorns this past fall/winter. It has always seemed to thrive. We noticed nothing wrong and came out yesterday to see [missing bark]! Is it anything to be concerned about as the tree is in close proximity to the house? Will it heal itself? Where did this injury come from? Is there anything we should be doing?
— J.A., Rustburg
A. The dead and missing bark shown in your pictures indicates canker disease, and many kinds of fungal cankers affect oaks in our area. There is a chance your tree may heal itself as your picture does show fresh growth of callous tissue at the edges of the diseased wood. On the other hand the canker could slowly kill your tree. If your oak’s branches are filled out with a full canopy of green leaves in summer you can assume it still is relatively healthy. Dying branches are a sign of trouble. Your tree is out in the open in full sun surrounded by grass and that can be stressful at times. To make its life easier, you could replace the grass with wood chip mulch all the way out to the tree’s dripline and give it a heavy watering monthly during times of scant rainfall.
Deer proof garden plots measuring 15 by 24 feet now are available in the Davis Instructional Garden at HumanKind. They have a seven-foot fence to challenge all but the most athletic deer. For more information, email Clare Henry at henry3321@aol.com.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
