Plants and accessories are among the gift items you could buy for gardeners. These examples illustrate the many options available.
- A garden planter measuring a comfortable 34 inches tall and three feet long is offered by Stokes Seeds. It is ideal for growing flowers and vegetables where space is limited. Made of a durable portobello-colored resin, the planter sells for $49.95 at www.stokeseeds.com or by calling (800) 396-9238.
- The Grand Amaryllis Trio is a ten-inch pot planted with two deep crimson Grand Diva amaryllis plants and one red- and white-speckled Flamenco Queen for contrast. The bulbs will send up flower stalks and bloom this winter, if you add water, warmth and light. You can get them for $69.95 from www.gardeners.com or by calling (800) 427-3363.
- Odorless pots made from composted cow manure come in several sizes suitable for raising garden plants from seeds. When you plant them directly in the ground the pots release nutrients to your plants as they decompose. Twenty five of the four-inch Cow Pots sell for $21.95 from www.territorialseed.com or by calling (800) 626-0866.
- A three-foot long grow light hanging from 18-inch-tall frame looks like the right gift for gardeners who want to grow plants indoors in winter. The Sunblaster Plant light comes with a full spectrum fluorescent lamp for $84.90, and the LED NanoTech version is $119.95. Both also are available as two-foot-long units from www.parkseed.com or by calling (800) 845-3369.
- Perhaps a deck of mushroom playing cards would be the perfect gift. They feature photography by mushroom professionals including Paul Stamet and others. Various kinds of medicinal (hearts), gourmet (clubs), psychoactive (diamonds) and poisonous mushrooms (spades) are pictured on the cards, available from www.fungi.com or by calling (800) 780- 9126 for $5.95.
- Anyone with trees in their lawn will appreciate having the Leaf Eater Mulcher/Shredder LE-900. This machine turns 11 bags of tree leaves into one. The result is an organic material ideal for making compost or mulching your flowers and vegetables. It shreds tree leaves, wet or dry, along with pine needles and grass clippings. You can get one for $209.99 from www.burpee.com or by calling (800) 888-1447.
- The Tomato Grower’s Gift Set, from www.growitalian.com or (785) 748-0959, includes several useful items for $39.95. Packaged in an attractive box ready for gift giving are a serrated stainless steel tomato knife, a pair of gardening gloves, soft ties for trellising tomato vines, an airtight tin seed storage box with three packets of tomato seeds. One of the tomatoes is Red Pear, an Italian heirloom with pear-shaped beefsteak-type fruits, weighing up to 18 ounces. It has superior flavor and produces so many tomatoes, you will think this open pollinated plant must be a hybrid.
- Crinum lilies are a horticultural investment that will give decades of enjoyment. These huge bulbs bloom every summer with robust flower stalks topped with clusters of fragrant pink and white flowers. You can choose from 10 kinds of crinum lilies ranging in price from $28 to $38 at www.plantdelights.com or by calling (919) 772-4794.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
