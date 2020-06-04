Your efforts to grow food and beautify your yard pay off in June as crops mature and flowers bloom. This month’s list of gardening chores includes the year’s final tomato planting.
Hotter weather means plants grow faster and use more water. To prepare for summer, you can prune, fertilize and keep on planting.
Azaleas are pruned right after they finish blooming to allow time for new stems and flower buds to grow before cold weather returns. June also is one of the best times of year to prune flowering almond, arborvitae, aucuba, barberry, bayberry, boxwood, camellia, cherry laurel, daphne, eleagnus, forsythia, holly, hydrangea, winter jasmine, juniper, lilac, mahonia, mountain laurel, photinia, pieris, privet, rhododendron, spirea, weigela, pussy willow and yew.
Roses need some kind of pruning from March to November. Other than removing stems showing the yellow and brown discoloration caused by canker disease, the main activity in rose gardens now is deadheading.
Long-stemmed roses such as hybrid teas and grandifloras will bloom all summer if you deadhead them regularly, cutting back each stem as it finishes blooming to get rid of unsightly faded flowers and promote further growth. For best results, prune your roses just above a bud located where a leaf meets the stem.
Rose leaves are composed of either three or five leaflets. It always is better to prune above a leaf with five leaflets than one with only three, because it has a more vigorous bud capable of producing a robust new stem.
Perennials such as chrysanthemum, sedum, aster and garden phlox are cloned this month by potting up stem cuttings or slips. Place the pot of cuttings in a mostly shady area and they will have new roots in a month or less.
The same treatment works for butterfly bush. Cuttings of azalea stems also root this month, and your results will be good if you put a clear plastic bag over your pot of azalea cuttings to keep them moist.
Tomatoes flower and fruit this month. Onion bulbs get bigger by the day, while insects carry pollen from male to female cucumber flowers to fertilize their ovaries, which grow into cucumbers.
Later this month is pumpkin planting time. Related vine crops such as acorn, butternut, buttercup, hubbard, kabocha and spaghetti squashes are grown at the same time as pumpkin so they can mature under cool autumn conditions.
Weather finally is warm enough to take houseplants out of your home and park them under a leafy tree or on a porch for the summer. Geraniums and amaryllis do appreciate some sun but not peace lily, philodendron or most other foliage plants.
Lawn growth will slow down as the heat increases and soil gets drier. If the weather stays wet, we could see widespread rhizoctonia brown patch disease in tall fescue lawns.
Slugs thrive under rainy conditions, coming out at night to chew holes in plant leaves. Some of their favorites are hosta, petunia, marigold, peace lily, pepper, cabbage and lettuce.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
