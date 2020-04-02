The natural way to deal with stress is to spend time with plants and in gardens. You can find peace of mind with your hands in soil, whether it is a commercial potting mix or the native clay soil.
Gazing at the extraordinary beauty of the April landscape will raise your spirits. There are azalea bushes, along with dogwood trees and lilacs, blooming this month, not to mention blue periwinkle, multi-colored iris and white candytuft.
You can relax, meditate and contemplate in a garden. It will distract you with color, sound and scent.
Watching the wildlife in your garden has a calming effect. Whether it is squirrels, butterflies or birds there always is something of interest going on.
In a garden, you can get things done — things that really matter. You gain a sense of accomplishment when you fill a vase with freshly cut flowers or prepare a platter of freshly harvested vegetables that you produced in a garden.
Gardening is good for the soul, not to mention your physical and mental health. It can distract you from the worries of modern life and help you focus on more familiar and comfortable things.
The repetitive motion involved in raking, hoeing and digging has a cadence that absorbs your attention. Any obsession with current events slowly will fade as you work.
Physical activity relieves stress, and there is plenty of that to do in the garden. You get a full body work out in the process of preparing soil, planting, weeding, mulching and harvesting.
To get your garden started, you may need to order seeds, plants and other inputs online in this time of social distancing and store closures. Be sure to order the items soon — just in case the mail order businesses get shut down.
Lynchburg’s last frost comes April 7 in the average year, though we can have a frost or freeze as late as May. This is important to consider if you plan to grow tender annuals like zinnia, impatiens and cockscomb, but not if your choices include pansy, viola and snapdragon.
The vegetables to plant in April are mainly cool season crops like peas, lettuce, spinach, mesclun, kale, collard, mustard, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, potato, onion, beet, carrot and radish. One month from now you can plant tomatoes, peppers, beans, squashes and cucumbers without having to protect them from frost.
If stores remain closed and there is nowhere to buy tomato plants, try a seed catalog such as Burpee. They will ship many kinds of tomato plants.
Most herbs are planted this month or next. You will have good results sowing seeds of dill, basil, cilantro, parsley and chives outdoors directly in garden soil or containers.
April is a major pruning season. It is one of the best times to cut back and trim shrubbery, including boxwood, camellia, cherry laurel, euonymus, forsythia, winter jasmine, privet, pussy willow and quince.
Fertilizer is helpful for most plants this month. Use it on vegetables, fruits, shrubbery, trees, flowers and houseplants.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
