Questions about turf grass continue coming in as readers want the best lawn possible.
Q. I would like to replace trees with grass. Last week, I had 20-plus white pine trees removed from the back edge of our yard. They were almost 50 years old, several already had died and they were falling victim to high winds and wet, heavy snow and ice. Also, the stumps were ground out (he missed a few) and several inches of pine needles were removed. I am going to run a disk harrow over the area for starters, covering about 3,000 square feet. What would you recommend as far as lime and fertilizer are concerned, and what type of grass seed would you recommend for this time of year? For what it’s worth, I live in Amherst County, the village of Elon.
— H.N., Madison Heights
A. To prepare for planting a lawn you could send a soil sample to Virginia Tech for testing. They will tell you how much lime the soil needs and what kind of fertilizer would be best. If you are not able to get the soil tested, you could apply something reasonable such as 10 pounds of 10-10-10 fertilizer and 100 pounds of pulverized lime per 1,000 square feet and hope that meets your lawn’s needs. Sowing your grass seeds now would not be a good use of time or money, as the soil and air are too cold for seed germination. A better time to plant grass seeds is mid March through mid April.
Q. My fescue lawn has patches of fine textured grass that turned brown when frost hit. — S.B, Lynchburg
A. Your photos seem to show a weed called nimblewill. This grassy perennial weed blends in with the rest of the grasses in your lawn during the summer and then turns brown in fall. It is easy to control with a glyphosate weed killer product applied in summer. Then you have to replant the spot where nimblewill grew.
Q. I just reseeded and fertilized the lawn for winter. I also had it aerated in the spring. It is looking nice and green. Thanks for your advice. — J.H., Lynchburg
A. Fall fertilization is good for the fescues, bluegrasses and ryegrasses in lawns, and Nov. 30 marks the end of the fall lawn fertilization season. Fertilizer products sold as winterizers contain potassium, which helps prevent damage due to cold, drought and disease.
Q. Several of my red tips have had problems this year. The leaves have fallen off. They have spots on them. New leaf buds will appear and then just die. I have tried some sprays. My neighbor has the same issue and I have noticed it on other red tips in Lynchburg. — M.P., Lynchburg
A. Red tip, or photinia, has been having severe disease problems caused by a fungus called Entomosporium, and you have described them well. You could replace the red tips with Burford holly, leather leaf viburnum or possibly arborvitae.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
